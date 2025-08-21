➡️ Tennesee’s largest Pride celebration is at risk of shutting down after losing almost half of its corporate sponsors. Organizers are now turning to the community for help — you can donate here.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has taken another aggressive step in targeting transgender people’s privacy and access to health care; we say goodbye to James Dobson, the homophobic founder of Focus on the Family who helped get American politics to where it is today; and Washington D.C. residents can breathe easier tonight knowing that President Trump is planning a “patrolling the streets” photo op.

We also take a closer look at the new gerrymandered maps in Texas, and how they’re forcing the only queer member of Congress from the South out of her seat.

Nashville Pride needs $250k to survive after losing corporate sponsors Laura E R/Shutterstock "Nashville Pride is in a state of emergency," the group said.

Trump DOJ demands private medical information of transgender patients shutterstock creative Attorney General Pam Bondi is leading the government intrusion into patients' privacy.

James Dobson, the homophobic leader of Focus on the Family, dead at 89 Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images Dobson was notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ and helped catalyze the religious right movement.

Donald Trump announces he will personally patrol the ‘dangerous’ D.C. streets for ‘crime’ with the military Phil Mistry/Shutterstock "I'm going to be going out tonight with the police and with the military," the president said on a conservative radio show.

Texas is gerrymandering the only LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South out of her seat Courtesy Julie Johnson for Texas New congressional districts in Texas will split Democrat Julie Johnson's district into eight parts.

