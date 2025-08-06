➡️ A new report from the FBI shows that violence against LGBTQ+ people is alarmingly high despite an overall drop in crime — and it’s not hard to see why.
America’s new ambassador to the Vatican is an anti-LGBTQ+ Catholic leader who criticized Pope Francis for blessing same-sex couples. Plus, Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to cozy up to the Trump administration, while Elon Musk wages a legal war against the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters.
In the midst of this political environment, New York City has opened America’s first city-funded shelter specifically for trans people. “I’ve known people turned away from shelters due to being trans,” one Advocate reader said in our (heavily moderated) Facebook comments. “This is so important.”
There is "a national emergency hiding in plain sight," says Kelley Robinson of the Human Rights Campaign.
Brian Burch, cofounder of CatholicVote, criticized Pope Francis's decision to bless same-sex couples.
Tim Cook is set to announce $100 billion for Trump's manufacturing program at a White House press conference on Wednesday.
The organization, which monitors far-right media, is navigating very troubled waters as the Trump administration and Elon Musk wage a legal war against it.
The shelter has room for 150 people.
