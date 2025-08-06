➡️ A new report from the FBI shows that violence against LGBTQ+ people is alarmingly high despite an overall drop in crime — and it’s not hard to see why.

America’s new ambassador to the Vatican is an anti-LGBTQ+ Catholic leader who criticized Pope Francis for blessing same-sex couples. Plus, Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to cozy up to the Trump administration, while Elon Musk wages a legal war against the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters.

In the midst of this political environment, New York City has opened America’s first city-funded shelter specifically for trans people. “I’ve known people turned away from shelters due to being trans,” one Advocate reader said in our (heavily moderated) Facebook comments. “This is so important.”

FBI report: Despite overall crime drop, anti-LGBTQ+ violence remains alarmingly high Christopher Penler/Shutterstock There is "a national emergency hiding in plain sight," says Kelley Robinson of the Human Rights Campaign.

Anti-LGBTQ+ Catholic leader confirmed as ambassador to Vatican wayne pretl/shutterstock; Courtesy CatholicVote Civic Action Brian Burch, cofounder of CatholicVote, criticized Pope Francis's decision to bless same-sex couples.

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges $100 billion for Trump manufacturing program John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock; Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock Tim Cook is set to announce $100 billion for Trump's manufacturing program at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Liberal watchdog Media Matters is in serious trouble after being sued by Elon Musk Footage Still via C-SPAN; Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock The organization, which monitors far-right media, is navigating very troubled waters as the Trump administration and Elon Musk wage a legal war against it.

New York opens America's first city-funded shelter specifically for trans people Shutterstock Creative The shelter has room for 150 people.

