Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges $100 billion for Trump manufacturing program

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly pledged $100 billion from the company to the Trump Administration's new “American Manufacturing Program."

The out billionaire is set to announce the funds next to Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by Bloomberg, bringing Apple’s investments in the U.S. to $600 billion over the next four years. The announcement is set for 4:30 p.m. EST.

Cook was one of the several billionaires who sat in the front row at Trump's inauguration after personally donating $1 million to his 2025 inauguration fund. He made headlines in January for attending a dinner at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ahead of Trump's second term, following an October meeting in which they discussed the company's legal battle with the European Union that saw Apple fined over $14 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

The dealings were not the first between Cook and Trump. Cook successfully lobbied the administration to scale back tariffs on Chinese imports in 2019, which would have increased the cost of Apple products. The president shortly after referred to the CEO as a "friend" and "a great executive" during a Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting — while also mistakenly calling Cook "Tim Apple."

The two have seemingly increased their communications during his second term, especially as Trump threatens tariffs of up to 50 percent against countries like China and India, where Apple currently manufactures. Trump has pressured Cook to manufacture in the U.S., which Cook himself has said would be impossible due to labor protections, lack of skilled workers, and the need to construct new facilities, among several factors.

"The reason is because of the quantity of skill in one location, and the type of skill it is,” Cook said at a 2017 conference.

This story has been updated with additional information.