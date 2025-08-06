Scroll To Top
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges $100 billion for Trump manufacturing program

Apple CEO Tim Cook USA President Donald Trump
John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock; Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock

Apple CEO Tim Cook; U.S. President Donald Trump

Tim Cook is set to announce $100 billion for Trump's manufacturing program at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly pledged $100 billion from the company to the Trump Administration's new “American Manufacturing Program."

The out billionaire is set to announce the funds next to Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by Bloomberg, bringing Apple’s investments in the U.S. to $600 billion over the next four years. The announcement is set for 4:30 p.m. EST.

Cook was one of the several billionaires who sat in the front row at Trump's inauguration after personally donating $1 million to his 2025 inauguration fund. He made headlines in January for attending a dinner at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ahead of Trump's second term, following an October meeting in which they discussed the company's legal battle with the European Union that saw Apple fined over $14 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

The dealings were not the first between Cook and Trump. Cook successfully lobbied the administration to scale back tariffs on Chinese imports in 2019, which would have increased the cost of Apple products. The president shortly after referred to the CEO as a "friend" and "a great executive" during a Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting — while also mistakenly calling Cook "Tim Apple."

The two have seemingly increased their communications during his second term, especially as Trump threatens tariffs of up to 50 percent against countries like China and India, where Apple currently manufactures. Trump has pressured Cook to manufacture in the U.S., which Cook himself has said would be impossible due to labor protections, lack of skilled workers, and the need to construct new facilities, among several factors.

"The reason is because of the quantity of skill in one location, and the type of skill it is,” Cook said at a 2017 conference.

This story has been updated with additional information.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedTechnologyPoliticsBusiness
american manufacturing programappleapple ceoback taxesbillionairesceochinadonald trumpeuropean unioninaugurationindiairelandmanufacturingnewstariffstim appletim cooktrump administrationwhite houseworkforce policy advisory
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio