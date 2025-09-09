➡️ Team Trump is insisting that his alleged birthday letter to Epstein, recently revealed by Democrats, is fake — but his own niece Mary Trump says she recognizes his signature.

Meanwhile, a Boise State University student has dropped her challenge to Idaho’s transgender sports ban, but the ACLU notes that other cases will tackle the same issue.

Our media partners at The 19th News report on the unofficial effort to prevent gender-identity discrimination in the workplace, and on the controversies piling up for Oklahoma’s far-right superintendent of schools.

And our columnist John Casey reflects on Trump’s appearance at the U.S. Open over the weekend. “Just like my [old] boss, Trump mistakes forced company for friendship. And the photos were telling.”

Donald Trump's niece says 'that’s definitely his signature' on Jeffrey Epstein's card Matthew Horwood/Getty Images; Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock Mary Trump believes her uncle's signature on a card to Jeffrey Epstein is authentic.

Boise State student drops challenge to Idaho trans sports ban ahead of SCOTUS hearing Shutterstock Creative But a similar West Virginia case will still be heard.

The government abandoned LGBTQ+ workers. Its former civil rights lawyers stepped up. Rena Schild/Shutterstock Inside the unofficial effort to prevent gender-identity discrimination in the workplace — and the former agency employees leading it.

Missed meetings and calls for impeachment: Troubles pile up for Oklahoma's schools chief Courtesy WALTERS FOR STATE SUPERINTENDENT Ryan Walters failing to attend a board meeting is just the latest reason lawmakers from both parties are upset with him.

U.S. Open proves if you want to know the measure of the man that is Donald Trump, count his friends Sarah Stier/Getty Images Opinion: “Want to go to the U.S. Open with me?” What choice did they have? Trump mistakes forced company for friendship, writes John Casey.

