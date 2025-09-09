Donald Trump's niece says 'that’s definitely his signature' on Jeffrey Epstein's card

The out lesbian niece of Donald Trump has no doubts that it's his signature on an alleged raunchy birthday card sent to Jeffrey Epstein.
Democrats recently revealed the card, which the Wall Street Journal first reported on in July but did not show, after Trump and officials in his administration continually called it a "hoax." Mary Trump has since weighed in, stating she believes the card to be authentic.
“That’s definitely his signature,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Just saying.”
Trump allegedly sent the card to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, according to the WSJ report. It includes a hand-drawn sketch of a naked woman with Trump’s signature placed along her pubic area to mimic hair, with text stating that the two share “certain things in common" and wishing Epstein “another wonderful secret."
The card features an imaginary conversation between the two men written in third person. It reads as such:
“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.
Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.
Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.
Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.
Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.
Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?
Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.
Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump filed a lawsuit against WSJ, as well as its parent company News Corp and owner Rupert Murdoch — who also owns Fox News — after the outlet published the article. The lawsuit, filed in southern Florida, seeks more than $20 billion in damages for defamation.
The White House has repeatedly denied the card's authenticity, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt most recently saying that "it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it."
Epstein died in jail in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking conspiracy. He had long been accused of sexually abusing underage girls, with allegations that his prominent friends had been involved as well. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for her complicity in child sex trafficking.
Even though Trump has claimed to be “not a fan” of Epstein, the two men with frequently photographed together in the 1980s and ’90s. Trump told New York Magazine in 2002, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."