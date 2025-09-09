Donald Trump's niece says 'that’s definitely his signature' on Jeffrey Epstein's card

The out lesbian niece of Donald Trump has no doubts that it's his signature on an alleged raunchy birthday card sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats recently revealed the card, which the Wall Street Journal first reported on in July but did not show, after Trump and officials in his administration continually called it a "hoax." Mary Trump has since weighed in, stating she believes the card to be authentic.

“That’s definitely his signature,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Just saying.”