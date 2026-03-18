I was a homeless trans teen. Telling my story saved me

One night in June 2001, my friend Jeffrey invited me to speak on stage at a poetry slam. I was 18 years old and had just graduated from high school the week before. Jeffrey thought it would be a good way for me to tell others my story in a safe environment. As we walked to the slam, I could feel my stomach churning from nervousness. “Ah, we’re here,” he said.

We had arrived at Spontaneous Celebrations, a well-known community center in my hometown of Boston. The room inside was already alive as we entered. Bright lights spilled across a sea of faces; folks of every background. It was a mosaic of humanity, with every person carrying their own story. There was an elevated wooden stage at the front of the room with a sign-up sheet beside it. Jeffrey took a seat, and I, nervous but determined, meekishly wrote my name down. I counted six names before mine in the lineup.

I sat down and watched as each performer took the stage. Some recited poems with fire in their voices. Others cracked jokes, sang songs, or played the guitar. The room pulsed with laughter, applause, and the kind of magnetic energy that ignites when something sacred is being shared. I watched their reverie with a knot in my stomach. I was terrified.

Then they called my name.

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I stood up, and my legs suddenly felt like rubber. As I walked toward the stage, the crowd blurred into a wall of eyes, all of them watching, all of them waiting. I gripped the microphone, my forehead slick with sweat, and said, “My name is Nia Desiré Clark. I am 18 years old, and I am homeless.”

The room fell silent. Not the kind of silence that feels empty, but rather the kind that holds its breath with stark anticipation.

“My foster mother kicked me out last week. I just graduated high school,” I continued. “My friend brought me here because I have nowhere else to turn. I need a place to live, but only for a little while. I start college in September. I just need three months of housing to make it there. I don’t want to go to the shelters. It’s not safe for transgender people like me. I don’t want to sleep on the street tonight.”

I paused, feeling a sizable lump in my throat. “If you take a chance on me, I’ll do whatever you ask. I’ll clean. I’ll cook. I just need this opportunity. I can see my future and have a dream for myself. I just need to get through the next three months. Thank you.”

As I hung the microphone back on its stand and stepped off the stage, I felt stripped bare and exposed. I was too ashamed and afraid to meet anyone’s eyes and deal with their confusion or judgment. I just wanted to get back to my seat, fold into myself, and vanish into oblivion.

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But then something miraculous happened.

One by one, people approached me. Each held out scraps of paper with names, addresses, and phone numbers with offers like “You can stay with me for a few days,” and “I’m leaving town for a week, wanna house sit?” and “I’ll be out of the country for a month. You can stay here.” By the end of the night, my palms were full of handwritten lifelines. My community had given me three months of housing - including that very night.

Surviving and exiting the foster care system was the most difficult challenge I ever faced. I survived — conquered, really — everything thrown at me and used those lived experiences to become a living, breathing agent of change. I became, through adversity, an expert on survival and thus an expert in my life. And I had a powerful realization: my story could be a tool for change.

I believe each of us holds that same power - openness, vulnerability, resilience - and that our community needs to leverage that power to meet the urgency of this moment. That belief is at the heart of Voices for Equality , Human Rights Campaign’s national storytelling initiative.

Voices for Equality connects lived experiences to a broader movement for equality - building empathy, shifting public opinion about LGBTQ+ identities and experiences, and strengthening community leadership. Since its launch in July 2025, nearly 700 individuals have received storytelling training in cities like Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. These training sessions aren’t just about public speaking; they’re about reclaiming voice, building community, and sparking action through meaningful dialogue.

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In every city, we’ve seen how storytelling can shift culture. When someone shares their lived experience, whether it’s battling issues like anti-trans or anti-immigrant discrimination, access to HIV-related health care, or surviving youth homelessness, to overcoming the odds and thriving as an out, visible beacon of possibility for others, it transforms them.

These personal stories underscore the benefits of self-acceptance and affirmation, spark empathy and allyship, humanize the LGBTQ+ community, and inspire people to take more intentional action. In a moment where our own government is scrapping hard-won protections for LGBTQ+ youth in foster care , young people whose stories deserve to be heard, storytelling has never been more important.



Add your story to our One Million Voices for Equality initiative and help us show the world how strong, beautiful, and powerful our community is. Voices for Equality is a reminder that every voice matters. That healing begins when we speak. That change begins when we listen.

Nia Desiré Clark, MSW, is a senior specialist in strategic outreach and training at the Human Rights Campaign.

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