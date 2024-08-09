Scroll To Top
Holland Taylor on 'generational difference' and future with girlfriend Sarah Paulson

lesbian couple partners Sarah Paulson Holland Taylor
Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

The actor recently told Andy Cohen that she "worries" about the 32-year age-gap between her and Paulson.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson are still going strong after nearly a decade together.

Taylor, 81, recently opened up about her relationship with Paulson, 49, on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live after the host asked about the couple's future plans together. When Cohen inquired if the two will ever get married, Taylor responded, "I don't think so, no."

"We've never talked about it with any interest," she explained. "It doesn't seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people."

Cohen noted how "in love" the two are, calling their relationship a "beautiful thing." Taylor agreed that "we do have a wonderful resonance," while expressing some hesitancy due to their 32-year age-gap, and what it means for her younger partner.

"We are very interested in the same kinds of things and yet we share big differences," Taylor said. "I mean, we have a big generational difference between us, which worries me for her sake, but what can I do?"

Cohen remarked that the generational differences must "also keep it interesting because you have different maybe perspectives and different experiences." Taylor confirmed that it is "thrilling" for her to see her girlfriend go through milestones she's already experienced so that she can help her navigate them, or be supportive of her during them.

"A lot of the things that she's going through that are very emotional and important to her right now, I went through, you know, 40 years ago, 30 years ago and she brings them up in my memory and I think, 'Oh, of course this is hard. Of course, that's hard,' or 'Of course that's great. Of course, that's important to her,'" Taylor said. "The joy of her winning the Tony and winning all the awards she won, I mean, I think she won every award you could win. That joy was so thrilling to see. So thrilling to see."

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
