Watch Sarah Paulson Gush About Her Wise and Witty Girlfriend, Holland Taylor

Actress Sarah Paulson spoke adoringly of her partner of eight years, Holland Taylor, while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The View.

“I am thrilled, and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way and helps me want to be a better person and a fully realized person,” Paulson said. “She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person.”

Paulson revealed she had Taylor’s picture on her refrigerator for 10 years before they got together. They had both been at a dinner party hosted by Buck Henry, and he took a picture of Paulson, Taylor, and fellow guest Allison Janney on top of a Lamborghini that was in front of the restaurant. He sent them all copies.

“It was on my refrigerator in my little apartment in West Hollywood for 10 years,” Paulson said. She noted that she didn’t even have a crush on Taylor at the time the picture was taken.

Sarah Paulson Talks Channeling Her Inner Housewife In 'Appropriate' on Broadway | The View www.youtube.com

She also talked about her friendship with the late Matthew Perry, with whom she appeared in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. “I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet,” Paulson said. For her final audition for the show, at a time when she needed the job badly, he ran the scene with her in the parking lot before she went in, giving her a leg up on getting the part, she said.

“He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived,” she said. “And yeah, I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times.”

In addition, Paulson discussed her new play, Appropriate, a family drama in which she says her performance has been influenced by Meredith Marks of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and got reunited with a dog she had rescued after the pup was hit by a car.