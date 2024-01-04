TS Madison slams Boosie BadAzz for walking out of 'The Color Purple' over queer romance

The Color Purple was first published in 1982, but Boosie BadAzz was still shocked over 40 years later to learn that the story features a same-sex relationship.

The hip-hop icon and known anti-LGBTQ+ bigot was widely mocked online after he complained about a gay love story in the recently released The Color Purple musical movie. Boosie said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he walked out of the theater because he did not want his young children to see the LGBTQ+ plot.



"I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE (N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.) BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow emoji] LOVE STORY," he wrote. "GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM."



Boosie did not say which children he had with him at the theater. The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., shares eight children with six women. His oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch AKA Poison Ivi, is a lesbian, who Boosie previously said he "loves" but does not "accept." He also made a diss track, "Ungrateful," about his second daughter.

Despite his objections to The Color Purple and his daughter's relationship, Boosie has used lyrics sexualizing lesbian relationships in the past. His 2015 song "Do the Most" features a line about two women "kissing in the back seat” of a car, as well as a line where he says it's "girls who like girls that attract me."

Social media users were quick to roast the rapper for his hypocrisy, including transgender influencer TS Madison, who noted that Boosie sat through scenes with his daughter that featured infidelity, enslavement, and sexual violence before he walked out over a positive LGBTQ+ relationship.

"You sat there with your daughter and watched MISTER beat, sexually destroy and Drag Celie all over the floor ... But you got up to leave when you saw CELIE finally [found] love and compassion and some sort of temporary relief from MISTERS prison???" she wrote. "Then you try and come to social media and bring the 'what about the kids mane' campaign you been on, and attempt to use God to justify you and the people who stand with you ???? Tuh... and they call us DELUSIONAL."