Why Donald Trump’s suits are a sign that he’s separating himself from his MAGA base

During the Trump era , which theoretically started in 2015 when Donald Trump descended down the escalator of Trump Tower, we’ve undergone what can be best described as rapid societal — and morality — change. During that time, the media has played a critical role in shaping public perception — and reality. And perhaps the person with the best vantage point during this shift is Angelo Carusone , chairman and president of Media Matters .

Carusone’s watchdog role has given him extraordinary insight in covering and deciphering Trump. It is a 24/7 job since the media spigot never turns off. And his work and analysis poke the hornet’s nest at times.

He’s been sued by both Trump and Elon Musk , and a litany of other mostly right-wing parties, because he calls out the lies and misinformation that spews 24/7 from conservative and fringe media. Carusone’s front-row seat to the perception Donald Trump tries to perpetuate on the public allows him to see things that others don't, including Trump trying to shed his MAGA base.

“A fascinating example of this disconnect is Trump’s evolving aesthetic,” Carusone noted during a recent lengthy video call. “Historically, his ill-fitting, non-shiny suits projected a working-class appeal, despite their high cost. Recently, however, his suits have become tailored, form-fitted, and made from more luxurious fabrics.”

To Carusone, this is an indication that Trump now seeks validation from actual elites rather than his working-class base. “The shift is an example of Trump severing his connection with his audience, a subtle but significant change that could create an opening for effective counter-messaging.”

The asymmetry in media consumption, particularly with right-leaning content dominating, is a stark reality. Carusone underscored that right-wing media outlets, bolstered by an extensive infrastructure, are better positioned to harness public frustration and turn it into political capital. “With nearly 450 million aggregate subscribers compared to the left’s 68 million on a good day, the imbalance is staggering,” he pointed out. “The right’s ability to immediately craft narratives around policy failures and blame ‘malicious implementation’ by the so-called deep state allows them to reframe events to their advantage, even when those very failures are the direct result of conservative policies.”

For example, when farmers lose government support or hospitals lay off workers due to policy changes, the right steps in to promise restoration and deflect blame onto Democrats , regardless of the policy’s actual origins. “This strategic inoculation against legitimate criticism enables them to weaponize public discontent, advocating for more power under the guise of rectifying perceived injustices,” Carusone warned. “Meanwhile, Democrats often fail to connect these dots for the public, allowing frustration to fester without a clear explanation of causality.”

Carusone emphasized that the media must take responsibility in connecting these policy effects to their actual causes. “When public anger is left unguided, it is easily exploited by authoritarian movements, leading to a reinforcing cycle of misinformation and reactionary politics,” he cautioned. “The right-wing’s sophisticated media apparatus ensures that when harm occurs, it is immediately framed in a way that amplifies their own power rather than holding them accountable.”

Another key issue recently is the Democrats’ failure to show up, literally and figuratively. “Media visibility is paramount in shaping narratives, and Republicans have mastered this aspect,” Carusone stated. “When a major event unfolds, such as an aviation disaster or an economic downturn in a key industry, right-wing figures are quick to seize the moment, crafting compelling narratives while Democrats lag behind.”

Carusone pointed to the recent plane and helicopter collision and crash into the Potomac River as an example: “Rather than proactively addressing concerns and asserting leadership, Democrats waited for Trump to blame DEI before responding, allowing the narrative to be dictated by the right,” Carusone noted. “Someone from the party should have been down on the banks of the Potomac, talking about the crash, rather than reacting to how Trump wrongly reacted to it.”

This failure to engage extends beyond crisis response to a broader issue of economic messaging. “Democrats struggle to authentically address economic inequality without alienating their donor base,” Carusone said. “Unlike Republican donors, who tolerate anti-elite rhetoric as long as it remains abstract, Democratic donors bristle at critiques of wealth, fearing that populist sentiments may target them directly.”

“This hesitancy stifles Democrats’ ability to speak to the real frustrations of working-class Americans, leaving a vacuum that Trump’s brand of populism fills,” Carusone explained.

Ultimately, Carusone warns against the Democratic tendency to seek a singular hero or investigation to “defeat” Trump. “They must develop a sustained strategy that drives wedges between Trump and his base, highlighting the contradictions in his messaging and policy decisions,” he said. “This requires a fundamental shift in how Democrats and their media allies engage with the public: They need to prioritize local stories, show up in critical moments, and reframe economic grievances in a way that acknowledges reality without alienating necessary allies.”

“The media’s role is not just to report but to contextualize,” Carusone concluded. “Without this crucial function, public frustration will continue to be misdirected, allowing reactionary forces to consolidate power. If Democrats wish to counteract this trend, they must rethink their engagement strategies, recognizing that in the battle for narrative control, showing up is half the fight.”