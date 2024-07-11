Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump challenging Nancy Pelosi to debate is ‘usual projection of his own insanity,’ her spokesperson says

maga hat maniac donald trump presidential medal of freedom honoree nancy pelosi
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The former president continues to utter things that make no sense while Democrats worry about Joe Biden’s age.

Cwnewser

AsDemocrats face an inflection point, grappling with whether to encourage PresidentJoe Biden to pull his name from the presidential ticket, former PresidentDonald Trump, the twice-impeached, convicted felon, continues to say nonsensical things and lies at rallies and online.

In his latest bewildering move, Trump has challenged former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a debate, apparently confused about who is actually running for president. On Wednesday, he delivered the challenge on his social media platform Truth Social and was met with derision from Pelosi’s camp.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is a Cognitive mess. She has now turned against Crooked [President Biden.] She’s saying he doesn’t have what it takes,” Trump proclaimed. “Really? I’d love to debate her about what the Radical Left Democrats have done to ruin our Country. She wouldn’t last 5 minutes!”

Pelosi, who is not a candidate in the upcoming election, sidestepped the spectacle. Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, told The Advocate in a statement on Thursday: “This is just the former president’s usual projection of his own insanity.”

Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlieronWednesday. While she stopped short of directly endorsing Biden’s continuation in the race, she emphasized the urgency of his decision.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” Pelosi said. She also suggested that the conversation about Biden’s candidacy should pause until world leaders inWashington, D.C., until Thursday afternoon to attend a NATO summit have left, adhering to the longstanding tradition of not embarrassing a president on the world stage.

In January, he mistakenly referred toGOP rival Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador under Trump, instead of Pelosi when discussing the January 6th insurrection during a campaign rally inNew Hampshire. He insisted later that he knew what he was saying.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsMediaElectionPoliticiansYahoo FeedJoe BidenNancy PelosiDonald TrumpNews
democratic partydonald trumpelectionmedianancy pelosipoliticsrepublican partysocial mediatruth social
Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio