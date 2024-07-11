Trump challenging Nancy Pelosi to debate is ‘usual projection of his own insanity,’ her spokesperson says

As Democrats face an inflection point, grappling with whether to encourage President Joe Biden to pull his name from the presidential ticket, former President Donald Trump , the twice-impeached, convicted felon, continues to say nonsensical things and lies at rallies and online.

In his latest bewildering move, Trump has challenged former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a debate, apparently confused about who is actually running for president. On Wednesday, he delivered the challenge on his social media platform Truth Social and was met with derision from Pelosi’s camp.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is a Cognitive mess. She has now turned against Crooked [President Biden.] She’s saying he doesn’t have what it takes,” Trump proclaimed. “Really? I’d love to debate her about what the Radical Left Democrats have done to ruin our Country. She wouldn’t last 5 minutes!”

Pelosi, who is not a candidate in the upcoming election, sidestepped the spectacle. Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, told The Advocate in a statement on Thursday: “This is just the former president’s usual projection of his own insanity.”

Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlieronWednesday. While she stopped short of directly endorsing Biden’s continuation in the race, she emphasized the urgency of his decision.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” Pelosi said. She also suggested that the conversation about Biden’s candidacy should pause until world leaders in Washington, D.C. , until Thursday afternoon to attend a NATO summit have left, adhering to the longstanding tradition of not embarrassing a president on the world stage.

In January, he mistakenly referred to GOP rival Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador under Trump, instead of Pelosi when discussing the January 6th insurrection during a campaign rally in New Hampshire . He insisted later that he knew what he was saying.