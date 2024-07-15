Scroll To Top
Politics

It's official: Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president again

DJT RNC 2024 republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on monitor and stage smirking
Leon Neal/Getty Images

For the third time in a row, the GOP has chosen the extremist former president to stand for election.

Cwnewser

In a spectacle that only the ever-dramatic world of American politics could conjure, theRepublican Party, convening inWisconsin, has once more anointed former PresidentDonald Trump as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Trump, the embattled former president, secured the nomination in a grand display at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, complete with the theatrical flair that has become synonymous with his brand.

The convention hall erupted as Trump’s middle son, Eric, triumphantly declared his father had surpassed the necessary delegate count. Adding to the drama, Trump revealed his vice-presidential pick,Ohio U.S. Sen J.D. Vance, a controversial choice likely to add intrigue and volatility to the campaign.

This year’s convention starkly contrasts Trump’s chaotic first nomination in 2016. Trump’s team has meticulously orchestrated the 2024 convention to showcase a softer, more inclusive image to woo moderate voters and communities of color, the Associated Pressreports. Yet, the backdrop of the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life has cast a long shadow over the proceedings. The former president narrowly escaped serious injury in a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The gunman and a spectator died in the shooting.

Related: If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Trump’s return to the political arena comes despite legal woes. He faces multiple indictments and a 34-count conviction in New York for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments, but his loyal base remains unfazed. Trump’s legal battles seem to have only galvanized his supporters, especially after a federal judge inFlorida dismissed the classified documents case against him earlier on Monday.

The convention’s agenda features over 100 speakers, primarily focusing on Trump’s vision for America’s future.

As the Republican Party rallies behind Trump, theDemocrats have taken a more subdued approach in response to the recent violence. Vice PresidentKamala Harris has postponed campaign events, and Democratic leaders are calling for a peaceful and respectful election process.

PoliticsYahoo FeedWisconsinElectionPoliticiansNews
2024 electiondemocratic partydonald trumpelection 2024floridaj.d. vanceohiorepublican national conventionrepublican partywisconsin
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
