It's official: Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president again

In a spectacle that only the ever-dramatic world of American politics could conjure, the Republican Party , convening in Wisconsin , has once more anointed former President Donald Trump as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Trump, the embattled former president, secured the nomination in a grand display at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, complete with the theatrical flair that has become synonymous with his brand.



The convention hall erupted as Trump’s middle son, Eric, triumphantly declared his father had surpassed the necessary delegate count. Adding to the drama, Trump revealed his vice-presidential pick, Ohio U.S. Sen J.D. Vance, a controversial choice likely to add intrigue and volatility to the campaign.

This year’s convention starkly contrasts Trump’s chaotic first nomination in 2016. Trump’s team has meticulously orchestrated the 2024 convention to showcase a softer, more inclusive image to woo moderate voters and communities of color, the Associated Press reports . Yet, the backdrop of the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life has cast a long shadow over the proceedings. The former president narrowly escaped serious injury in a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The gunman and a spectator died in the shooting.

Trump’s return to the political arena comes despite legal woes. He faces multiple indictments and a 34-count conviction in New York for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments, but his loyal base remains unfazed. Trump’s legal battles seem to have only galvanized his supporters, especially after a federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against him earlier on Monday.

The convention’s agenda features over 100 speakers, primarily focusing on Trump’s vision for America’s future.