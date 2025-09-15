House Oversight chair calls Robert Garcia 'drama queen' for releasing Epstein birthday book

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer labeled out Rep. Robert Garcia a “drama queen,” remarks taken by the Democrat as a homophobic slur.

Comer, a Kentucky Republican, made the comment to press after Garcia, the ranking Democrat on House Oversight, alleged the White House was trying to “cover up” files in the investigation of dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Reporters asked Comer about the matter after Oversight Democrats released the “birthday book” given to Epstein on his 50th birthday, which confirmed the existence of a lewd drawing and message Trump allegedly wrote for the billionaire. White House officials continue to deny the message was authentic.

Comer told press the only reason Democrats had the files to release was because he had subpoenaed the Epstein Estate.

“You know the Democrats. They find one thing in there, and they promote it and try to get a narrative this investigation is about providing justice and accountability for the victims and the Democrats. You know, it's really disappointing to see how they've acted,” Comer said.

“I mean, Garcia, he's been on the job for about two weeks. He's proven to me to just be a real big drama queen, because this is all about providing transparency the American people and justice for the victims. It's not about scoring political points. So hopefully he'll mature up and get serious about the investigation.”

Garcia, who was elected as the top Democrat on House Oversight in June, immediately took issue with the personal and pejorative language used by Comer. Asked about the comments by CNN’s Erin Burnett, Garcia said he thought the terminally used was telling.

“Clearly he's saying that because I'm gay,” Garcia said. “Clearly that is a homophobic comment on his part.”

Garcia said Comer and other Republicans should be more focused on pursuing justice for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. He suggested that was the real reason Comer felt frustrated by Garcia releasing filed politically damaging to Trump.

“What he (Comer) doesn't like is that there's somebody that's being aggressive, that is pushing back every single day that's calling out every single lie, and it's actually matching the same energy and fire that Donald Trump and Republicans have been bringing to this country,” Garcia told CNN. “We're no longer going to stand by and play by these rules that Republicans set out that somehow they're going to steamroll over every investigation.”

Comer also told reporters during the day he was prepared to “take the President at his word” that he never sent the note to Epstein. “I don't think the Oversight Committee is going to invest in looking up something that was 22 years ago,” Comer said.