Idaho Republicans' resolution to repeal marriage equality is 'foreshadowing' for the U.S.

LGBTQ+ groups in Idaho have a warning for the rest of the nation — you could be next.

Republican legislators in the state introduced a resolution earlier this month urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that established national marriage equality . The measure, House Joint Memorial 1, claims the Supreme Court overstepped its authority by requiring states to recognize same-sex marriages, and calls for a return to the so-called “natural definition” of marriage as being between one man and one woman.

While the resolution is nonbinding — meaning it carries no legal weight — "it is harmful nonetheless because it is a clear statement to LGBTQ+ communities that they are undeserving of equal access to rights that are afforded to anyone else," according to the ACLU of Idaho.

"The legislature's purpose in introducing a toothless statement such as this one is to intimidate, ostracize, and bully gay and queer people," a spokesperson for the organization told The Advocate. "However, they cannot do that effectively if our communities refuse to tolerate this kind of bigotry, and we will support Idahoans in fighting back against bad legislation."

The GOP's insistence on pushing legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community is not in line with their voters' stated priorities, as recent election exit polls indicate the biggest concerns were inflation, jobs, the economy, threats to democracy, abortion, and Project 2025.

North Idaho Pride Alliance Executive Director Sarah Lynch and Board President Sam Koester said that they are "appalled" the state legislature would target "LGBTQIA+ people and our rights on day one of the legislative session" instead of focusing the issues important to their constituents.

"Rather than address any of the many issues facing Idahoans today, the Idaho Legislature has chosen the fiscally irresponsible route of using Idaho taxpayer dollars to single out LGBTQIA+ people for separate and unequal treatment," they said. "They are setting the stage for another discriminatory legislative session by issuing a memorial to the Supreme Court that makes bigoted statements against same-sex marriages and questions the sound legal precedent set by the Obergfell and Windsor cases, as well as a separate resolution that encourages anti-trans actions in universities."

When the conservative Supreme Court majority created by Donald Trump overturned the national right to abortion in 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion at the time that the court should also revisit and overrule decisions that prevent state restrictions on contraception, marriage equality, sodomy, and other private consensual sex acts, calling the rulings "demonstrably erroneous." Pride Foundation CEO Katie Carter said that the Idaho GOP's resolution is emblematic of their party's desire to roll back civil rights across the board.

"Idaho has repeatedly been a testing ground for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and attacks against our community, setting a precedent for similar efforts across the country," Carter said. "This resolution, while non-binding, amounts to an amplified cultural attack against our community — and a foreshadowing of what’s to come for LGBTQ+ people across the United States."

"We must recognize this as a deliberate, coordinated strategy to dismantle brick by brick the hard-won progress we have made, forcing our fight back to hostile state legislatures," she continued. "Now, more than ever, we need to stand together against all of the regressive moves made against LGBTQ+ people — from attempts to take away marriage equality, to the ongoing attacks on trans and non-binary people so that every LGBTQ+ person can live with dignity and freedom to show up as our whole selves, in Idaho and all the places we call home."

Boise Pride, the organization behind the largest Pride celebration in the state, encouraged Idahoans "to raise their voices and stand in solidarity against this blatant attack on equality," saying to "call your representatives" and "join local actions and support organizations fighting for LGBTQ+ rights."

"This attempt to undermine the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals is not only unjust, but a direct attack on love, equality, and human dignity. ... Any attempt to roll back these protections is a betrayal of the progress we've made and a dangerous step backward," a spokesperson said. "This is not just about marriage — it's about the right to be seen, valued, and respected as equal members of society. We refuse to stand by while lawmakers try to strip away the fundamental rights of our community. ... Together, we can and must ensure that love wins — now and always."