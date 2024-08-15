Scroll To Top
News

Idaho's anti-trans law could impede investigation of child sexual assault

family medical clinic waiting room injured teens
Shutterstock Creative

The law, which went into effect July 1, prevents minors from getting any type of health care without parental consent.

trudestress

An Idaho law enacted partly to prevent transgender youth from obtaining gender-affirming care could impede investigations into the sexual abuse of children.

Senate Bill 1329, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little in March, bars health care workers from providing services to anyone under 18 without parental consent, except in certain emergency circumstances. It took effect July 1.

This means, among other things, that minors can’t get sexual assault exams without parental consent, notes Idaho Reports, a program of Idaho Public Television. “This becomes problematic if the perpetrator of the child’s sexual assault is a parent, family member, or close family friend, according to Deb Wetherelt, Idaho State Police sexual assault nurse coordinator,” the show reports.

Ninety-three percent of those who sexually abuse children know their victims, and 34 percent are family members, as estimated by the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.

“So what I’m going to do as a nurse, if a child comes in and says, ‘My stepdad did this to me,’ and mom says ‘she’s a liar, she’s been nothing but a liar since she’s 8 years old, this is not true. He would never do that.’ And I will tell you that happens all too often as well,” Wetherelt told Idaho Reports.

“At that point, I’m calling law enforcement, who will also initiate a call to [Child Protective Services] to do an assessment,” she said. But that can delay the gathering of evidence, she added, and can have negative impacts on the child’s mental health.

Previously, anyone 14 or older could provide informed consent for the exams, she said. Other types of care that young people could previously access without parental consent included contraceptives, for those 14 and older, and substance abuse treatment, for those 16 and older, according to the Idaho Press.

The law was enacted in the name of parental rights. It passed along party lines, with Republicans in favor, Democrats against. Republicans hold the majority in the legislature.

Idaho had already banned gender-affirming care for trans people under 18, making it a felony to provide such care. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that this law can be enforced while a suit against it is heard.

Of SB 1329’s consequences for sexual assault victims, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon told Idaho Reports, “It was certainly not the intent of the law to limit police investigation of these kinds of crimes. I will be happy to look at the language of the statue to see if a change is needed. To my knowledge, no one from the Idaho State Police has contacted me on this matter.”

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, who voted against the bill, told the program, “I was begging people to not pass that bill because not all parents have the best intentions in mind. You have to have an escape hatch for youth and their health.”

On the day the law went into effect, family physician Crystal Pyrak spoke out about it in a commentary piece for the Idaho Capital Sun.“It’s crucial for Idaho residents to remain vigilant about any negative impacts resulting from this new law,” she wrote. “If you observe instances where minors are denied access to necessary health care services or if you notice a disruption in community health initiatives, Idaho legislators should know. While the intent behind the legislation may be rooted in good intentions, any law that hampers patient-provider relationships or instills undue fear among health care providers risks causing unintended harm.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
gender-affirming caregenderaffirming carehealth careidahoidaho lawsenate bill 1329sexual assaulttransgendertransgender youthyouth
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio