Mark Robinson says children who are raped turn into 'monsters'

The Republican candidate for North Carolina governor believes that children who are raped turn into "monsters" who "do unspeakable things.”

Mark Robinson, who is the current lieutenant governor of the state, made the vile comments in a Facebook video from 2018, which is still up less than a week before the elections.



“As long as this nation continues to sew these seeds of perversion, we’re going to reap a whirlwind and a harvest of pure horror. You better believe it,” Robinson filmed himself saying. “We keep twisting these children’s minds up, allowing these children to be raped, both undercover and in our faces.

“And those children are going to grow up to be absolute monsters,” he continued. “They are going to be monsters that are going to do unspeakable things.”

The lieutenant governor has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as anti-Semitic comments including Holocaust denial and promoting reading Adolf Hitler.

Robinson is currently suing CNN over a report released last month, which found Robinson's full name, picture, and known email address attached to a profile on the pornography website "Nude Africa." In several comments, he seemingly expressed support for reinstating slavery, as well as referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" and called Martin Luther King Jr. “worse than a maggot.”

Robinson dubbed himself a "perv" and graphically described becoming aroused by the memory of “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a teenager. The conservative, who has a history of virulently anti-transgender comments, also described being turned on by trans women.

“I like watching [transgender slur] on girl porn! That’s fucking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote in one comment verified by the outlet. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Robinson has, among many other examples, also said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as repeatedly referred to gay people as "British cigarettes" in place of a slur. He also believes the "wickedness" of marriage equality will lead to pedophilia as the "next human right."

Robinson has claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore," and has called for bans on reproductive health care, including a ban on abortion for "any reason," despite admitting he took his wife to get one early in their relationship. He recently called for conservatives to kill their opposition by proclaiming "some folks need killing."

Robinson has admitted to making many of the degrading comments on his Facebook and refused to rescind or apologize for them. Stein, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina governor, is currently leading in polls by a large margin.