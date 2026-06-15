Kamala Harris thrills crowd with surprise appearance at iconic West Hollywood gay bar

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of Pride Month visiting a place that has long served as both a sanctuary and stage for LGBTQ+ Americans.

On Saturday evening, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, made an unannounced visit to The Abbey, the landmark West Hollywood gay bar that has occupied a singular place in American LGBTQ+ life for decades. Harris moved through the crowd, greeting patrons, posing for photos, shaking hands, and offering hugs.

For roughly 20 minutes, according to witnesses, one of the Democratic Party's most recognizable figures slipped into a Pride celebration already underway and became part of it. "She just stopped in randomly for no reason other than to hug people, shake hands and wish everyone happy Pride," attendee Daniel Berilla told WeHo Times .

Videos shared on social media showed Harris smiling as patrons crowded around her, phones raised to capture the unexpected moment. Cheers erupted as she made her way through the venue. Emhoff was at her side.

Harris remains one of the most closely watched figures in Democratic politics, even as she has largely receded from public view following her defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

Since opening in 1991, The Abbey has become a destination where nightlife, activism, and politics routinely intersect. During Pride Month, in particular, it serves as a symbol of a community that continues to celebrate itself even amid renewed political attacks.

Those attacks have intensified in recent years.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has pursued policies targeting transgender Americans, including efforts to restrict military service, eliminate federal recognition of gender identity, and dismantle LGBTQ+-focused initiatives across the federal government. His administration has also sought to remove references to LGBTQ+ people from various federal programs and agencies.

Harris has long maintained close ties to the LGBTQ+ community. As San Francisco district attorney and later California attorney general, she became an outspoken supporter of marriage equality . She declined to defend California’s Proposition 8 after it was struck down in federal court and officiated one of the first same-sex marriages after legal barriers to those unions were lifted in the state.

As vice president, Harris frequently welcomed LGBTQ+ leaders, advocates, entertainers, elected officials, and young activists to the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory for Pride Month celebrations. The gatherings became a hallmark of her tenure, transforming one of the nation's most historic official residences into a space for LGBTQ+ community-building and visibility. At a 2023 Pride reception, Harris told attendees that "Pride is patriotism," calling LGBTQ+ equality part of the nation's broader democratic promise. She returned to the theme repeatedly throughout her vice presidency, including at a 2024 Pride reception that honored the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre while warning against renewed attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

Harris also made LGBTQ+ advocacy a visible part of her public schedule, from visiting New York City's Stonewall Inn to speaking out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and defending transgender Americans amid a growing wave of restrictions targeting health care, education, and public accommodations.

“We love you,” one patron says to Harris in another video as she stops by to shake hands.

“We love each other,” the former vice president replied enthusiastically.