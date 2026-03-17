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Congressional Republicans advance federal ‘don’t say trans’ school bill

The proposed law categorizes any discussion of transgender identity as "sexual" and therefore forbidden for kids to learn about in class.

us house speaker mike johnson next to a house of representatives lectern while looking at a folder

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks at his folder during a news conference after the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 17, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A House committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would embed restrictions on transgender-related topics into federal education law, intensifying a national fight over what schools can teach and what students are allowed to see of themselves.

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The bill, H.R. 7661, known as the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” would prohibit schools that receive federal funding from using those funds for materials or programming deemed “sexually oriented,” a category the bill explicitly defines to include “gender dysphoria or transgenderism.”

That language has drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and Democrats, who argue it effectively categorizes transgender identity as inherently sexual and therefore inappropriate for schools.

Related: Trump signs executive order targeting transgender students, their teachers, and their schools

Related: Here's how Project 2025's anti-transgender policies could impact all families

California U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said the bill would erase transgender students from classrooms and harm their well-being.

“Students of every gender identity should be able to go to school and learn in a safe, affirming environment,” Takano said in a statement. “When transgender students’ identities are erased, and mentions of their community are [censored] by Congressional mandate, their education—and wellbeing—are needlessly put at risk.”

Free expression groups say the bill would also reshape access to books and information. The American Library Association warned it would give “politicians broad authority” over what stories are allowed in schools and libraries, raising concerns about a federal book ban targeting LGBTQ+ content.

The Authors Guild has likewise urged lawmakers to oppose the measure, framing it as part of a broader wave of censorship efforts affecting writers, educators, and students.

The Human Rights Campaign’s Welcoming Schools initiative points to existing school guidance to underscore what could be lost. Resources used by educators emphasize that some children express their gender identity at a young age and that social transitioning, such as using a different name, pronouns, or clothing, is often a first step in aligning outward expression with identity.

Related: Texas teachers are being forced to deadname transgender students under a new state law

Related: Conservative Supreme Court justices curb California’s effort to shield transgender students from forced outing

Related: Which states teach LGBTQ+ topics in school? Here are the 7 states with inclusive curricula

Those same guidelines stress that affirming environments, where students’ names and identities are respected, and bullying is addressed, are linked to better mental health and learning outcomes. The proposal arrives amid a stark and widening divide in how states approach LGBTQ+ inclusion in schools. Only seven states, including California, New Jersey, Colorado, Oregon, Illinois, Nevada, and Washington, require LGBTQ+ topics to be included in curricula.

The bill now heads to the full House, where it is expected to pass.

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