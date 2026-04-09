House Republicans push bill forcing states to stop acknowledging trans people in schools

When Congress returns to session next week, Republicans in the House of Representatives are expected to move forward on a bill that would give the federal government unprecedented power to pressure public schools into removing books and materials that acknowledge the existence of transgender people.

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H.R. 7661, introduced by GOP Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois and titled the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” is claimed by its supporters as a measure to shield children from inappropriate content. But buried in the text is language that has alarmed educators, librarians, and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill defines “sexually oriented material” to include anything that “involves gender dysphoria or ‘transgenderism.’”

Detractors use that term to dehumanize trans people as part of an ideology as opposed to a human reality. In practice, the proposed law means a book does not need to contain sexual content to be swept up by it. A story about a transgender teenager simply existing could be enough.

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Opponents argue that the distinction makes this less a bill about obscenity than one about erasing transgender people from public education.

If enacted, the legislation would bar schools that receive federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from using those funds for any program, activity, or material involving the prohibited category. The penalty is severe: districts that refuse to comply could lose federal education funding. For schools already operating on tight budgets, critics say, that threat alone could trigger widespread preemptive censorship.

The reach of the bill extends far beyond library shelves. As The Advocate previously reported, when the House Committee on Education and the Workforce advanced the measure last month, the wording was broad enough to affect anti-bullying resources, counseling materials, transgender student support groups, and Gay-Straight Alliance programming if those programs are part of federally funded school operations.

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The bill exempts standard science instruction, major religious texts, and certain approved “classic” works, but defines acceptable literature through narrow, preselected canons such as the Great Books of the Western World. That means that while Shakespeare is safe, a contemporary novel about a trans high school student may not be.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, called the bill a federalized culture war weapon dressed up as child protection.

“Banning books that reflect our lives and stories is an attack on everyone’s family and freedoms,” Ellis said in a statement. “H.R. 7661 is a massive overreach by Rep. Mary Miller and right-wing politicians to force their narrow agenda into local communities.”

Miller is no stranger to inflammatory rhetoric. The Illinois Republican has repeatedly drawn condemnation for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, including publicly misgendering Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress.

“Books help us understand ourselves and each other, and make our schools, communities, and country safer, stronger, and more successful. It’s past time to turn the page on the book ban era,” Ellis said, adding, “LGBTQ Americans belong in our schools and libraries, and everywhere.”