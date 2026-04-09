Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

House Republicans push bill forcing states to stop acknowledging trans people in schools

The "don’t say trans" measure would shift power from states to Washington by conditioning education funding on limits to transgender-related content.

illinois rep. mary miller wearing a green blazer in the halls of Congress

Republican Rep. Mary Miller, from Illinois, is trying to force states to get rid of transgender-related content in schools.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

When Congress returns to session next week, Republicans in the House of Representatives are expected to move forward on a bill that would give the federal government unprecedented power to pressure public schools into removing books and materials that acknowledge the existence of transgender people.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

H.R. 7661, introduced by GOP Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois and titled the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” is claimed by its supporters as a measure to shield children from inappropriate content. But buried in the text is language that has alarmed educators, librarians, and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill defines “sexually oriented material” to include anything that “involves gender dysphoria or ‘transgenderism.’”

Detractors use that term to dehumanize trans people as part of an ideology as opposed to a human reality. In practice, the proposed law means a book does not need to contain sexual content to be swept up by it. A story about a transgender teenager simply existing could be enough.

Related: Congressional Republicans advance federal ‘don’t say trans’ school bill

Related: Senate blocks Trump-backed trans sports ban in Republican voting bill

Opponents argue that the distinction makes this less a bill about obscenity than one about erasing transgender people from public education.

If enacted, the legislation would bar schools that receive federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from using those funds for any program, activity, or material involving the prohibited category. The penalty is severe: districts that refuse to comply could lose federal education funding. For schools already operating on tight budgets, critics say, that threat alone could trigger widespread preemptive censorship.

The reach of the bill extends far beyond library shelves. As The Advocate previously reported, when the House Committee on Education and the Workforce advanced the measure last month, the wording was broad enough to affect anti-bullying resources, counseling materials, transgender student support groups, and Gay-Straight Alliance programming if those programs are part of federally funded school operations.

Related: Some Michigan GOPers want to outlaw online porn — plus depictions of trans people or drag

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors passes with Democrats’ support

The bill exempts standard science instruction, major religious texts, and certain approved “classic” works, but defines acceptable literature through narrow, preselected canons such as the Great Books of the Western World. That means that while Shakespeare is safe, a contemporary novel about a trans high school student may not be.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, called the bill a federalized culture war weapon dressed up as child protection.

“Banning books that reflect our lives and stories is an attack on everyone’s family and freedoms,” Ellis said in a statement. “H.R. 7661 is a massive overreach by Rep. Mary Miller and right-wing politicians to force their narrow agenda into local communities.”

Miller is no stranger to inflammatory rhetoric. The Illinois Republican has repeatedly drawn condemnation for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, including publicly misgendering Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress.

“Books help us understand ourselves and each other, and make our schools, communities, and country safer, stronger, and more successful. It’s past time to turn the page on the book ban era,” Ellis said, adding, “LGBTQ Americans belong in our schools and libraries, and everywhere.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Book cover of Ni de Aquí, Ni de Allá by Jorge Xolalpa alongside a black-and-white portrait of the author smiling and wearing glasses and layered clothing
Opinion

How I came out to my Mexican dad—who had secrets of his own

In this excerpt from Ni De Aqui, Ni De Alla: A Soul Suspended Between Two Worlds, memoirist Jorge Xolalpa shares his family's journey moving to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants.

photos from the Arresting Images collection presented by Fugitive Materials
Photography

20+ powerful historic images of queer & feminist resistance

A newly released archive of vintage photos offers an intimate look into the radical queer activism of 1980s and '90s New York.

Judge Eboni K. Williams scolds Gregory Talbert for sending his son, Michael Talbert, to conversion therapy.
News

TV judge slams homophobic father who sued his gay son for conversion therapy costs

Judge Eboni K. Williams put the bigoted father on blast in a clip that's racking up millions of views.

protesters at boston university holding a sign that reads no pride at bu? no pride in bu!
States

Boston University removed Pride flags. Backlash forced its president to back off

President Melissa Gilliam called it a “pause,” not a reversal, after backlash spread across campus.

More For You

Trump halts Iran strikes ‘for two weeks’ at last minute, claims ceasefire

donald trump at press briefing lectern

The United States President Donald Trump holds a Press Conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington DC, United States.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he would suspend U.S. military strikes on Iran for two weeks, announcing the pause less than 90 minutes before an 8 p.m. Eastern deadline he had set for mass bombing in the country. Keep Reading →

Urgent 25th Amendment calls grow after Trump threatens mass destruction of Iran's civilization

donald trump gestures to his head

President Donald Trump mimics an Iranian protester being shot, while he conducts a news conference about the war in Iran in the White House briefing room on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A growing number of congressional Democrats are urging Vice President JD Vance and members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office after the president threatened catastrophic destruction in Iran. Keep Reading →

Rachel Maddow warns U.S. is ‘breaking’ as Trump escalates Iran war

rachel maddow

Rachel Maddow warns that the Trump administration is breaking the country as the president ramps up his war with Iran.

MS NOW/YouTube
The night before President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilization” would die if Iran does not comply with U.S. demands, award-winning MS NOW host Rachel Maddow delivered a blunt assessment of the country’s readiness. Keep Reading →

Donald Trump threatens genocide in Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight’

Donald Trump in the white house press briefing room

President Donald Trump conducts a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” escalating his rhetoric against Iran as the United States increases pressure on Tehran. Keep Reading →

Hegseth compares Iran rescue to resurrection as Trump threatens strikes on civilian infrastructure

pete hegseth speaking in the white house briefing room with donald trump looking on

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a White House press briefing Monday to cast the rescue of a U.S. airman shot down over Iran in explicitly Christian terms, comparing the episode to the resurrection of Jesus and calling the servicemember “reborn.” Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved