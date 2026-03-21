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Christian ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson admits to porn obsession he denied while campaigning

Accused of racist posts and watching porn involving transgender women while attacking LGBTQ+ people, the former GOP North Carolina lieutenant governor now says he was a “dual person.”

mark robinson wiping his forehead during a speech at the faith and freedom conference

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson wipes his brow as he speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

For years, Mark Robinson built a political identity on condemning LGBTQ+ people and warning that American culture had fallen into moral decay. Now, after a scandal that helped sink his campaign for governor, he is speaking out.

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In a recent interview on After the Call, a little-known right-wing podcast with a modest online following, the former North Carolina lieutenant governor admitted that he had long consumed pornography and described himself as living a “dual” life.

“I spent a large portion of my life as a young adult walking on the fence like this,” Robinson said. “On this right hand foot right here, oh, I believe I believe in Jesus, and I believe in God. On this left hand foot right here, I also like to party. I was like, tell dirty jokes. I just like to watch pornography.”

Related: Mark Robinson sues CNN for leaking 'Black Nazi' porn site messages

Related: Anti-trans Mark Robinson called himself a 'Black Nazi,' admitted to liking trans porn: report

Related: 18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

He went further, describing what he called an “obsession with pornography” that began in childhood and persisted into adulthood.

“I don’t know where it came from. An obsession with pornography, an obsession with sex,” he said, adding that it was “one of the things in my life that I have never admitted in public.”

Those admissions are a far cry from his reaction to a 2024 CNN investigation that reported Robinson had posted on a pornography website message board under a username the network said it linked to him through emails, usernames, and identifying details. Among the posts was one in which the user referred to himself as a “Black NAZI!” which quickly became shorthand for the controversy.

The reported posts also included explicit sexual commentary, including statements about watching pornography involving transgender women. That detail drew intense scrutiny because Robinson had repeatedly attacked transgender people in public speeches and policy positions.

As lieutenant governor and a gubernatorial candidate, Robinson made opposition to LGBTQ+ rights central to his political brand. He described LGBTQ+ identities as immoral, opposed protections for transgender people, and backed policies restricting their rights, framing those positions as part of a broader moral crusade.

Related: Mark Robinson blames 'coward' Republicans for loss, not 'Black Nazi' trans porn scandal

Related: Mark Robinson, the disgraced anti-LGBTQ+ Republican, sees mass exit of staff following scandal

Robinson denied authoring the posts and sued CNN for defamation, calling the reporting false and politically motivated. He later dropped the lawsuit without a court ruling on the truth of the claims. In the podcast interview, Robinson does not directly confirm writing the posts. But he does say that key elements surrounding the controversy were grounded in reality.

“Well, I think more than anything, there were allegations that I watched pornography and was involved with people that watched pornography, and that was absolutely true,” he said.

He also conceded that his past behavior made the more extreme allegations easier to believe. “I don’t deny the fact that at some point I said enough salacious things where they could certainly make it seem as so,” he said, describing the scandal as “this eclectic mix” of truth and exaggeration.

At one point, Robinson admitted that his public response during the campaign was not fully candid. “I won’t say that I completely lied. Some of the things about the whole story, some of it, there’s some truth to it,” he said, adding that he chose not to fully engage the allegations because “the most expedient thing to do for the people around me was to just continue to fight.”

The political fallout was swift. Robinson’s campaign for governor unraveled as the controversy dominated headlines and allies distanced themselves. Voters ultimately elected Democrat Josh Stein.

After the election, LGBTQ+ advocates at the Campaign for Southern Equality described Robinson as an “extreme anti-LGBTQ+” candidate, arguing that his defeat reflected a rejection of politics built on targeting marginalized communities.

Watch Mark Robinson admit to his porn "obsession" below.

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