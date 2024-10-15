Mark Robinson sues CNN for leaking 'Black Nazi' porn site messages

Mark Robinson has filed a lawsuit against CNN over their report that revealed comments he seemingly made on an adult website, including calling himself a "Black NAZI" and referring to Martin Luther King Jr. as “worse than a maggot.”

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, claims that the outlet “chose to publish despite knowing or recklessly disregarding that Lt. Gov. Robinson’s data — including his name, date of birth, passwords, and the email address supposedly associated with the NudeAfrica account — were previously compromised by multiple data breaches,” via the Associated Press.

CNN released its report last month, which found Robinson's full name, picture, and known email address attached to a profile on the pornography website "Nude Africa." In several comments, the Republican candidate for North Carolina governor seemingly expressed support for reinstating slavery, as well as referring to himself as a "black NAZI!"

Robinson also called himself a "perv" and graphically described becoming aroused by the memory of “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a teenager. The conservative, who has a history of virulently anti-transgender comments, also described being turned on by trans women.

“I like watching [transgender slur] on girl porn! That’s fucking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote in one comment verified by the outlet. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Robinson posted a video to his Twitter/X account shortly before the news broke, in which he did not get into the specifics of the report, but called it "tabloid trash" and blamed his Democratic opposition Josh Stein for leaking the information, though Robinson did not provide any evidence for his claims.

Robinson has vehemently denied making the comments, though his lawsuit implies that the information obtained by CNN was in fact his. Several of his high-ranking campaign staffers resigned shortly after the CNN report released, including his senior adviser, campaign manager, finance director, and deputy campaign manager

The lieutenant governor has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as anti-Semitic comments including Holocaust denial and promoting reading Adolf Hitler.



Robinson has, among many other examples, said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as repeatedly referred to gay people as "British cigarettes" in place of a slur. He also believes the "wickedness" of marriage equality will lead to pedophilia as the "next human right."

Robinson has claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore," and has called for bans on reproductive health care, including a ban on abortion for "any reason," despite admitting he took his wife to get one early in their relationship. He recently called for conservatives to kill their opposition by proclaiming "some folks need killing."

Robinson has admitted to making many of the degrading comments on his Facebook and refused to rescind or apologize for them. Stein, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina governor, is currently leading in polls by a large margin.