Tampa Pride cancels all 2026 events and dumps president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ antipathy against diversity means Tampa Pride will be cancelled — again.

The Tampa Pride Board announced it won’t hold its Tampa Pride Festival, Diversity Parade, or any associated events in 2026, and would not renew the contract for the organization’s president, Carrie West.

“We recognize the festival and parade’s significant financial contribution to local businesses and its vital role to our LGBTQIA+ community,” reads a letter to West published on the Tampa Pride website. “However, this pause is necessary for the organization to regroup, reassess our long-term strategy, and identify additional avenues of funding to secure the future stability of Tampa Pride events.

The move came just two years after Tampa canceled its Pride on the River event in the wake of DeSantis signing an anti-drag law. While that law remains unenforceable based on an appellate court ruling from May, cities in Florida concerned about the law have forced other pride events out of public view.

Related: Ron DeSantis Signs Four Bills Into Law Restricting LGBTQ+ Rights in Florida

That sort of pushback appeared less likely in Tampa, one of Florida’s largest municipalities and one with an out mayor, Jane Castor, who just in June flew a rainbow flag over City Hall for Pride Month.

But the letter from the board makes it clear the greater concerns for Tampa Pride’s future are financial.

“The current political and economic climate, including challenges with corporate sponsorships, reductions in county, state and federal grant funding, and the discontinuation of DEI programs under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has made it increasingly difficult for our organization to sustain ongoing operations for 2026.”

The board praised West’s work over his 11 years leading the organization.

“Carrie, your remarkable dedication and unwavering service as President of Tampa Pride over the past 12 years have been deeply valued. The Board, Directors, committee members, and the community are profoundly grateful for your tireless efforts and leadership, which have left a lasting impact on our organization and the many events you have brought to the city and county that had showcased our unique inclusive area across the country,” the letter reads.