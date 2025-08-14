Scroll To Top
Print Issue

Meet trans vet, husband, and dad, Clayton McCallister

Clayton MacCallister with his wife
courtesy Clayton MacCallister

Clayton MacCallister (left) with his wife.

In our 2025 Thriving Under 30 feature, we highlight several young LGBTQ+ activists and advocates who are already changing the world.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

When Clayton McCallister walked into his Air Force recruiter’s office in rural Tennessee, he wasn’t just chasing a dream — he was trying to outrun a political time bomb. “I want to sign up,” he told the recruiter. “This is my situation. Are you willing to help me?”

At 24, McCallister is a husband, a father, and one of 32 plaintiffs in Talbott v. United States, a federal lawsuit challenging the reinstated ban on military service by transgender people. After more than a year of training, he shipped off to basic training this spring, hoping to begin the grueling path toward pararescue — a field where airmen jump out of planes into war zones to save the wounded. His wife circled June on the calendar for his return.

“We had a lot riding on this,” he said in March, just before leaving. “I quit my job. My wife and I planned for it. I’ve been training for this for a year and a half. And just because I’m trans, they want to take it all away.”

Raised in a small Tennessee town, McCallister didn’t have the language to describe what he was feeling until his early 20s. It wasn’t until college and a conversation in a honeymoon hot tub that everything shifted. “My wife asked, ‘Do you think you might be trans?’” he says. “And I realized, I think I might be.”

He began his transition in 2021. With clarity came momentum: married life, an adoption, and a goal of becoming a pararescue specialist in the U.S. Air Force.

Special Warfare is among the military’s most grueling career fields. With an 80 percent dropout rate, it demands endurance, water survival, parachuting, and combat rescue readiness. “Not many people meet these standards,” McCallister says. “But I knew I could.”

That didn’t mean the system welcomed him. Several recruiters stopped responding after he disclosed he was trans. Finally, one said yes. He started training. Then the Trump administration reinstated a ban on transgender service members.

“I’ve proven I can do this job,” McCallister says. “But I still have to fight just for the chance.” On March 18, a federal judge ruled in his favor — temporarily, noting that the ban appeared “soaked in animus.” But after an appeal from the Trump administration in another legal challenge to the ban, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the administration to enforce it while the case returns to the lower courts.

At home, McCallister is not just a would-be airman. He’s a husband, a gym rat, and a snowboarding enthusiast. And he’s a dad. “She just turned 2,” he says of his daughter. “She’s wild. Everything I do is for her.”

He doesn’t see himself as a symbol but knows what’s at stake. “We’re not asking for special treatment,” he says. “Just the chance to be judged by our abilities.”

And if his daughter ever asks why he fought so hard?

“I want to tell her I didn’t give up,” McCallister says. “That I proved them wrong. That I showed her anything’s possible.”

This article is part of The Advocate's July/Aug 2025 issue, now on newsstands. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.

From Your Site Articles
Print IssueMilitaryExclusivesFamiliesYahoo FeedLGBT youthTransgender
military veteransrural tennesseesupreme courttrans rightstrans youthair forcelgbtq youthmarriage equality
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio