Scroll To Top
Religion

Pope Francis apologizes for using homophobic slur during debate about gay priests

Pope Francis apologizes for using homophobic slur during debate about gay priests
Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock

The Pope is apologizing for invoking a vulgar Italian term about gay men in a recent closed-door debate about LGBTQ+ priests.

Pope Francis has issued an apology after using a homophobic slur during a closed-door discussion about gay priests.

Anonymous bishops told Italian news outlets Corriere della Sera and Italian dailies La Repubblica that the Pope invoked a vulgar Italian term during their meeting last week, in which church officials were debating whether or not to allow out gay priests in the clergy.

Pope Francis reportedly disagreed with their inclusion, claiming that while the church should be welcoming of everyone, to be gay and a priest would be to lead a double life. He then said that seminaries already have too much “frociaggine," which loosely translates to “faggotness.”

The bishops said they were surprised about the Pope's use of the word, claiming simultaneously that it was a “joke” and that Francis did not know the meaning. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement after backlash ensued, telling the Associated Press that Francis has emphasized LGBTQ+ outreach as Pope, and that he believes there is "room for everyone” in the church.

“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,” Bruni said.

Francis has often been perceived as more accepting of LGBTQ+ Catholics than his predecessors. When asked by a journalist in 2013 about gay priests being included, he said, "If someone is gay and seeks the Lord with good will, who am I to judge?" He later upheld that the church should apologize to LGBTQ+ people for mistreating them.

However, Francis has not changed church doctrine. He approved a Vatican document in 2016 reaffirming that "persons with homosexual tendencies" are barred from Roman Catholic seminaries and priesthood. He also recently allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, though only if the blessing does not resemble a wedding nor take place as part of regular church activities.

From Your Site Articles
ReligionChristianityYahoo FeedPope FrancisNews
bishopsblessingscatholic churchcatholicismcatholicsgay priestshomophobiahomophobic sluritalymatteo brunipope francisroman catholic churchseminariesslurvaticanreligion
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio