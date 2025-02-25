Scroll To Top
Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes Gala 2025 to honor Out100 alums Tristan Schukraft & Edie Windsor with Diana Nyad & Rita Mae Brown

Photo Courtesy of the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

As LGBTQ+ history faces renewed challenges, the evening celebrating queer history spotlights two icons who shaped the movement.

Out100 honorees Tristan Schukraft and Edie Windsor are getting more flowers — this time from the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library (SNMAL)!

The nonprofit’s third annual Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes Galawill honor entrepreneur Schukraft and posthumously induct the late “Mother of Marriage Equality,” Windsor in Wilton Manors, Fla., this Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Tristan SchukraftPhoto Courtesy of the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

Schukraft, often referred to as “the CEO of Everything Gay,” has been a champion for queer rights and a driving force in the LGBTQ+ community. From launching MISTR — the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and care — to revitalizing nightlife in queer hotspots such as Fire Island and Puerto Vallarta, his contributions have been wide-ranging. He also serves as the producer for Drag: The Musical and has preserved historic LGBTQ+ spaces like The Abbey in West Hollywood.

“He has invested heavily in the community’s future success through his creation of LGBTQ+ businesses,” said Robert Kesten, executive director of SNMAL, “as well as preserved the community’s artistic culture by ensuring our community's iconic spaces are protected.”

Edie WindsorPhoto Courtesy of the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

The gala will also pay tribute to Windsor, whose landmark Supreme Court case, United States v. Windsor (2013), led to the federal recognition of same-sex marriages and laid the groundwork for nationwide legalization in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). Judith Kasen-Windsor, the lesbian icon’s widow, will attend the gala and accept the honor on behalf of her late wife.

“Few were as small in stature as Edie Windsor,” wrote former President Barack Obama in a tribute following her passing in 2017. “Few made as big a difference to America.”

SNMAL will celebrate Windsor’s contributions and legacy with a traveling exhibit inspired by the gala’s theme. Last year’s honoree, Out100 alum, long-distance swimmer, and LGBTQ+ advocate Diana Nyad, will make a special announcement during the gala. Additionally, feminist icon and renowned author Rita Mae Brown, whose novel Rubyfruit Jungle is considered a cornerstone of lesbian literature, will address guests virtually to unveil the launch of SNMAL’s Stonewall National Women’s Fund.

“The gala is more than a celebration,” Kesten emphasized in a press release. “It is a commitment to the continuation of our work as a beacon of light and knowledge. The gala supports our work to remain leaders in our field, as we face pushback from government and corporate givers to our community.”

Purchase your tickets to the gala today HERE and spend your evening with queer icons while raising funds and awareness to support SNMAL’s work in documenting LGBTQ+ history!

This story is brought to you by our partners at the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library.


diana nyad, edie windsor, rita mae brown, the stonewall national museum, tristan schukraft, shoulders of heroes gala
Latest Stories

Keighton

