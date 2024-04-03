Scroll To Top
Transgender

DOJ sues Utah for discriminating against incarcerated trans woman who self-castrated

Kristen Clarke Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights US Department of Justice speaks on stage National Urban League Conference Plenary II State of Black America Houston Texas
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke

People with gender dysphoria are protected by the Americans With Disabilities Act, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, and their rights "are not given up at the jailhouse door."

The Department of Justice is suing Utah and its corrections department for discriminating against an incarcerated transgender woman by denying her access to gender-affirming care.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was repeatedly denied hormone therapy by the corrections department, which also failed to make other reasonable accommodations such as housing, changing pat-down procedures, and allowing her to buy women's clothing like bras and blouses from the prison commissary. Out of distress, the woman removed her testicles via self-surgery while in custody.

The complaint filed Tuesday by the DOJ accuses the Utah Department of Corrections of imposing "unnecessary barriers to treatment for incarcerated individuals with gender dysphoria that are not required for other health conditions," in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Utah Department of CorrectionsUtah Department of Corrections

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division recently filed a statement of interest aiming to clarify that gender dysphoria can be a covered disability under the ADA. Correctional institutions would therefore be in violation of the Eighth Amendment when they refuse to provide gender-affirming care to incarcerated individuals with gender dysphoria.

“People with gender dysphoria, including those held in jails and prisons, are protected by the Americans With Disabilities Act and are entitled to equal access to medical care just like anyone else with a disability,” explained Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, in a news release.

The DOJ first released its findings on the case last week. The investigation into the UDOC’s practices is part of the department's broader efforts to combat discrimination against people with gender dysphoria.

“Delays or refusals to provide medical treatment for people with gender dysphoria can cause irreparable harm, including debilitating distress, depression, attempts at self-treatment and even death by suicide," Clarke continued. "The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting the rights of all people with disabilities in our country, including those who experience gender dysphoria — and those rights are not given up at the jailhouse door."

From Your Site Articles
TransgenderYahoo FeedDisabilityGenderHealth CareHealth
americans with disabilities actgender dysphoriagender-affirming careincarcerated peoplecastrationcivil rightscivil rights divisiondepartment of justicediscriminationhormone therapyhuman rightsincarcerationkristen clarkelawsuitprisonself castrationself surgerytransgender health caretransgender womanunited statesutahutah department of correctionstransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio