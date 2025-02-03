This is why it's okay to be angry at anyone who voted for Trump

I have a message to anyone who voted for Donald Trump , particularly those who thought he’d lower their food and gas bills, or those who questioned whether Kamala Harris was a good candidate: your stupidity is revolting. You deserve all the tyranny that is about to befall you — and unfortunately, the rest of us who heeded the waterfall of warnings about Trump and voted for Harris.

I’m laughing about how obtuse Trump voters were about him “lowering prices” while telling them about increasing tariffs. Practically every economist in the world warned that prices would rise if Trump imposed new tariffs. Mark Cuban told me the same thing when I talked to him before the election.

But no, Trump voters would prefer to believe a reality star who lies, lies lies, versus someone like Cuban who oozes common sense. Trump just instituted new and shameful tariffs on our neighbors Canada and Mexico, and our adversary China. Wait till Trump voters see what happens to their grocery bill . Stupid is as stupid does.

Because of what’s happening — all the tremendous destruction of our economy, liberties, and values — there is no such thing as “coming together” or “healing a divided nation.” “Healing” was part of a package of blatant lies Trump told on the campaign trail.

I may have been wrong about Harris winning , but I’ve been 100 percent right about the disaster that would occur if Trump won. I said America’s “ better angels ” would prevail and elevate Harris. That didn’t happen. Instead, the doltishness of America’s devils made the sadistic Trump president, and I’m damn mad about it.

The anger has been prevalent on my social platforms, from friends and followers who are up in arms about the horror Trump is creating. And, on the flip side, the abject incomprehension of others who are trying to explain away his behavior. A first-cousin who shared a post from a random account that said Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico, and trying to take Greenland and Canada were based on international laws, not his egomania. Seriously?

I don’t have the tolerance anymore to hear this b*lls**t. I have no room — at all — for anyone who defends this monster.

Now, Trump claims to have a “mandate.” He won by one of the smallest margins in history . So it’s those voters, who only looked out for themselves by voting for Trump, who are to blame for the catastrophe and dismay that we find ourselves mired in.

To those who voted for Trump: I implore you to take a hard look at what your decision has wrought in just the first two weeks of his new term. The consequences are not hypothetical any longer. They are already unfolding around us, and they are devastating. If you cast your ballot for this man, you have tied your name to the unraveling of democracy, the degradation of civil rights, and the abandonment of fundamental decency.

Consider what he has already done to the LGBTQ+ community . First, I wrote several columns last year about how he would seek to destroy the lives of queer Americans. I saw a harbinger of this hate when my best friend of 40 years, went on a tangent of vile hate against the LGBTQ+ community. His vomited insidious words about trans people, about our Pride month, about how children are being “forced to learn unnecessary things.”

Does all of this sound familiar now?

Within days of returning to power, mentions of LGBTQ+ Americans were scrubbed from White House and other federal websites. This isn’t just symbolic erasure. It signals a chilling intent to exclude millions of people from the fabric of this nation. When a government erases a group from its language, it begins the process of erasing them from its protections.

Trump and his ilk have gone hard against the trans community, and criminally, in my view, towards trans youth, including gender-affirming care and how they are treated in schools around the country that receive federal funds. The fallout from the harsh executive orders will harm, and tragically end, trans lives. There’s no denying this.

Trump’s dictator behavior has declared only two genders. If you are trans, your passport is no longer valid if it doesn’t indicate your gender assigned at birth. Government programs for HIV treatment for trans humans? Gone. The goal of wiping away trans people from society is in full effect, and guess who’s next?

LGB servicemembers will be banned from the military — it’s coming. And watch Trump and his faux Christian supporters try and take away marriage equality — it’s coming too.

And the cancellation of government DEI programs has been chilling, and the implications of ending these programs will spread far and wide. We’ve been getting hints of how they are already causing stinging disruption .

Again, I foreshadowed what happens when DEI programs become non-existent. Trump voters bark about “woke” but ignore the fact that if woke went away, racism would take its place. Trump inexplicably blamed the fatal plane and Black Hawk helicopter collision on DEI. Why? Because he knew that one of the pilots of the helicopter was a woman. What Trump was signaling when he pointed the finger at DEI was that only straight, cisgender, white men should be servicemembers.

This was validated on Friday when we reported that the Defense Secretary on Friday “signed an order that removed federal recognition of Pride Month , Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and other cultural observances, cutting off decades of recognizing marginalized communities within the federal government.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s horrid and life-destroying immigration policies have become more brazen and brutal. His administration has introduced quotas for immigration round-ups, turning human lives into numbers on a spreadsheet. Families are being torn apart to meet these quotas, all in service of a xenophobic agenda masquerading as “law and order.”

They are planning to raid schools, churches homes, and private businesses. Schools ? This is what you voted for: Trump’s thugs barraging into classrooms and terrifying children. Trump lackeys aren’t just seizing violent offenders. To date, a sizable number of those who have been rounded up have no criminal records. The administration is on the precipice of destroying lives, homes, and communities all over the U.S.

And speaking of “law and order,” Trump has undermined it at every turn. He released 1,500 January 6 convicts back into society, many of whom seemed not repentant but emboldened, ready to exact violent retribution on his behalf. They know they will be pardoned for any crimes they commit.

The Justice Department, once a cornerstone of accountability, is being gutted. Career professionals have been fired en masse, leaving a vacuum where impartiality and fairness once resided. Civil rights litigation has been frozen, sending a clear message: This administration does not value justice, especially not for the marginalized. And FBI agents are going to be fired en masse.

And as if to underscore the chaos, Trump’s appointment of a drunk and accused serial sexual abuser as Defense secretary reveals the moral rot at the core of this administration. This isn’t governance; it’s a dystopian nightmare unfolding in real time.

There's so much more that he’s done that is in the fine print and that will also have severe ramifications. And there are things he hasn’t yet done that will haunt and spook us probably more so than right now.

To those who voted for Trump, do you understand the weight of what you’ve done? Your vote was not an abstract exercise. It was a choice that has unleashed a torrent of destruction. For those of us who didn’t vote for him, we are now left grappling with the fallout of your decision.

If you’re not ashamed, you should be. And if you are, it’s time to step up and speak out because this country is careening toward autocracy, and silence is complicity. We are on the brink of hell, metaphorically and perhaps literally, and if you don’t recognize that now, you will when the flames start to lick at your own feet.

The time to save America is quickly slipping through our fingers. If you voted for Trump, ask yourself: Will you be proud to tell your children what you did? When immigrants start dying, when people in lower economic countries start dying, when immigrant children are imprisoned — and die, when those with chronic health problems feel the effects of disruptions in their treatments, will you feel culpable? Will you have blood on your hands?

Or will you live with the guilt of having stood on the wrong side of history, watching as everything crumbles and America becomes even less than one of Trump’s so-called “shithole” countries. What he’s done will take years — decades — to correct, and he’s only just begun.

If you didn’t vote for him, and you’re angry, shocked, frightened, and mortified by Trump’s actions, and you’re looking for someone — anyone — to be angry with, you can start with those who voted for this monster. Your anger toward anyone who voted for Trump is more than justified.

