LGBTQ+ support for Kamala Harris can't be taken for granted – especially in swing states

According to exit polls in the 2020 presidential election, more than 1 in 4 LGBTQ+ voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. And while the percentage of queer Trump voters varied significantly by state, it’s clear from the data that the LGBTQ+ vote can make a difference in key battleground states.

In Georgia, where LGBTQ+ voters make up 9% of the electorate , the queer vote had a significant impact – Joe Biden ended up winning that state with 49.5% of the vote compared to Trump’s 49.3%. Those who are monitoring this election and polls should already be concerned that Georgia is in play and is potentially a must-win state for the next president. And with more young people identifying as LGBTQ+ and reaching voting age, the data suggests queer voters could mean the difference in who is elected as our next president.

There is no doubt the Kamala Harris campaign has fresh, confidential and (hopefully) better polling and research on how LGBTQ+ voters will vote in 2024. But this LGBTQ+ voter is concerned about how our community could make the difference in any state. So, rather than simply “ringing the fire alarm bell and then not grabbing a bucket of water,” I offer three things a Harris-supporting LGBTQ+ voter can do to influence other voters in our community.

Volunteer your time

Nothing is more powerful in any relationship than time. Volunteering is a great influencer and would only take one or two hours a week until the election. Not only does the Harris-Walz campaign need volunteers, but it is also a great way to show friends, family, co-workers and others where you are spending your time. It is truly the ultimate and most visible way to make an impact on both a campaign you support and on those who are wavering or not yet set in their vote. So, please give time, post about the time, talk about the time – all the time.

Have a conversation

If you have an LGBTQ+ friend or loved one who is openly supporting Trump, especially the ones doing so openly with declarations, yard signs, MAGA hats, posts, etc., it opens the door to simply ask as politely as possible: “Why?” If you’re not sure but you suspect someone is voting for Trump or not voting, you may consider asking, “May I ask who you are voting for in the presidential election?” Even a “none of your business” in some form is a response. Then ask, “Can I ask why?” Most times, people will engage.

Listen as compassionately and calmly as you would if this individual were coming to you for help with a problem or difficult situation. Then, ask if you can offer some words of advice. Gently share your rationale for not returning the other guy to office, and cite credible sources. Remind them about the overturning of abortion rights, with a promise that LGBTQ+ rights will be next. Explain how future LGBTQ+ generations deserve better existences, experiences and opportunities. You may not change a mind in one conversation, but you open the door for continued dialogue that just may sway and a critical vote. And that single changed voter could impact others in their circle.

Lead with love

The wise and often quoted Maya Angelou once wrote, “At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” I join you in having an initial reaction of rage when I hear someone is not voting for Harris, especially when they are part of a marginalized community like LGBTQ+. In any discussion, communication or social post, the best path is love, calm demeanor and an even tone of voice. If Democrats consistently show love even in the face of hate, then we can truly turn hearts and influence others.

If you stand for looking forward rather than back, please don’t take any vote for granted in your circle – especially the LGBTQ+ vote.

Michael Dru Kelley is a media entrepreneur and a cofounder and a principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.