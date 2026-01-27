Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lessons from a trans man on how to tell our stories

Opinion: Daytime Emmy nominee Scott Turner Schofield shares tips for trans creators and allies from his film, Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps.

Scott Turner Schofield

Scott Turner Schofield

Andrea James and Rachel Garcia Dunn

I’ve spent the last 25 years since I transitioned being spoken about by lawmakers, by media, by people who have never met me but feel entitled to decide what my life means. The pressure to explain, justify, or exist as a symbol in somebody else’s mythology is constant. It’s part of why my film, Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps, exists: to narrate a trans life from the inside, rather than explain it to outsiders.

We are all living through the same historical moment, but from profoundly different positions. Trans people are being asked to survive the most existentially threatening moment in living memory. Allies are being asked what you’re willing to do to support us with your access to safety and power. A film means something different depending on who’s watching it, and this one has something to say to everyone.

Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps is a film that shows what happens when a trans life is allowed to exist beyond simple visibility and beyond the bounds of someone else’s debate. It speaks to trans audiences who recognize themselves in it, but importantly, it also reshapes how cisgender audiences understand the world you share with us. This film is only one story in a vast, uncharted territory full of new images, ideas, and plot twists.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

We’re living a familiar story right now: The '90s playbook is repeating itself, with “gay” and “AIDS” switched out for “trans” and “gender ideology.” It’s as tired as it is dangerous, and it harms everyone. Being trans is liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and if they take them from us, they’ll take them from you next. Everyone should be concerned.

Supporting trans people in telling our own stories and showing up willing to be changed by them form culture change. And that remains one of the most powerful, durable forms of resistance we have against the misinformation machine. You can join the fight for our lives by taking this first step: watch and learn something about a trans life from this film.

The following are five steps I took to build a life and a body of work when no clear path existed. I hope these lessons act as a guide.

1. Keep moving, especially when the path isn’t straight.

When I started my transition in Atlanta in 2000, there was no road map and nowhere to go but forward. OK, sometimes sideways, because life is like that. And sometimes I went backward, staggering under the weight of it all. This film is founded on the truth that progress is not linear, but it is a courageous and political act.

For trans people: Your pace and direction are valid and sacred. It’s your path.

For allies: Reconsider what you count as a milestone, in your life as much as anyone else’s.

2. Tell the story that doesn’t exist yet.

I had to create a one-man show because there was no other way for me to be a professional actor in the cultural reality of the early 2000s. Additionally, there were very few trans stories that showed a trans man having a full, complex life. This film exists because silence was not an option.

For trans people: Your story matters, even if no one has asked for it yet, and especially when they tell you they don’t want to hear it.

For allies: Make room, funding, and an audience for stories you might not understand, and that don’t center your experiences.

3. Stay for the whole story, not just the transition.

This film refuses the framing that transition defines trans life. It spotlights the clear signs that came before, and stays for the long life that came after.

For trans people: You are so much more than one moment of change.

For allies: Don’t disappear once the “interesting part” is over.

4. Move beyond visibility.

Visibility once felt like the goal. Now it’s clear that being seen is not the same as being understood or being safe. Moving beyond visibility means allowing trans stories to exist without demanding that they educate, persuade, or justify their presence.

For trans people: Your life is not a teaching tool.

For allies: The work is to let trans stories change you, not just serve your arguments.

5. Take the risk anyway.

The only thing I regret about transitioning is not doing it sooner. It was one step that sent me in the right direction to find the rest of my life. Today, sharing a trans life publicly carries real risk. It’s labeled “gender ideology,” and trans people are now being labeled extremists — terrorists, even — simply for existing out loud. Still, it is worth it. Silence has never kept us safe.

For all of us: Choose courage over comfort, especially where your freedom and dignity are concerned.

Scott Turner Schofield is an actor, writer, and transgender advocate with over two decades of experience in media and storytelling. He is the creator of Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps, a personal film project exploring trans life beyond transition.
filmgender identitygender ideologypoliticstransgender

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

"Trans atheletes belong in sports" protest sign
Politics

Trump admin targets Minnesota for allowing trans girls to participate in sports

Twenty-seven states ban trans girls from competing with other girls in K-12 and college sports. Minnesota isn’t one of them.

pete buttigieg
Politics

‘Ground is clearly shifting’ against Trump as Americans rise up in Minneapolis, Pete Buttigieg says

“Congressional Republicans have begun changing their behavior,” the out former transportation secretary said.

Nicolas Talbott and Bree Fram
National

Democrats push for commission investigating anti-LGBTQ+ military policies

It comes on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s executive order announcing his renewed ban on transgender people in the military.

Trump and Tim Cook standing next to each other. Cook is mid-sentence with his hands up. Trump looks straight ahead.
Opinion

Tim Cook chooses riches over justice and coddles the evil ways of dictator Trump

Opinion: While Americans were reeling from the killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Tim Cook chose to attend a nauseatingly tone-deaf screening of a glossy documentary about Melania Trump. A vanity project soaked in controversy and obscene money, writes John Casey.

More For You

Can magic mushrooms help the gay meth crisis?

Psilocybin mushrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms

Cannabis_Pic/Shutterstock
We’re all tripping now — or at least, that’s what anyone scrolling Instagram these days might think. Psychedelics are everywhere. They’re the plotline of mainstream TV shows and buzzy documentaries, the subject of countless culture articles, and the focus of award-winning books and podcasts. Keep Reading →

AIDS took Ross Laycock 35 years ago. His legacy lives on

Felix Gonzalez-Torres Ross Laycock

Felix Gonzalez-Torres (left) immortalized his partner Ross Laycock (right) in artworks like "'Untitled' (Portrait of Ross in L.A.)." Here, the couple is pictured at NYC's Jones Beach in 1985.

Courtesy Carl George / Ignacio Darnaude
Memory is a tricky thing. Keep Reading →

Trump's first year in office proves that nothing is ever enough for him

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
lev radin/Shutterstock
Donald Trump’s latest attempt to insert himself into world affairs wasn’t a diplomatic initiative or a peace process. It was a lust to take over Greenland, a sovereign territory, as though it were a distressed hotel property in Saudi Arabia he could slap his name on and call it a win. Keep Reading →

The mental health system is failing queer kids of color—and we're letting it happen

young person of color looking very sad

BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth face barriers accessing mental health care due to systemic racism and bias.

Media_Photos/Shutterstock
Jayden is a 16-year-old Black queer teenager living in a low-income neighborhood on Atlanta's west side. When he was unable to attend school because of his worsening panic attacks, he finally asked for help, but his cries went unanswered. The mental health system in this country wasn't made for queer kids of color, which is why even when they go out to search for mental health care, too many are met with doors closed or closed minds. Keep Reading →

The Supreme Court’s trans sports cases are about erasure, not fairness

The Supreme Court’s trans sports cases are about erasure, not fairness

The fight over transgender students in school sports is not just about teams - it's about who is allowed to exist in public, argues Henry Kurkowski.

Grete Miller/Shutterstock.com
Today, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases about whether transgender students can be banned from school sports. On paper, the question is narrow: can states bar trans girls from girls' teams and still claim to comply with the Constitution and with Title IX? Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved