Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin , the world’s most notorious pariah, with a red carpet, like he was George Clooney or something. He welcomed him onto U.S. soil in Anchorage, Alaska. He stepped on the grounds of democracy while Trump shook his hand, honoring dictatorship and imperialism.

A meeting that was supposed to signal diplomacy instead revealed exactly what everyone feared — and that is that Putin won. And what did Trump bring to the table? A promised phone call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy . That’s it. He crowed about a “deal” afterward. What deal? Your airline flight was paid for by government funds, so where was this deal? You didn’t stay overnight.

You got nothing from Putin except Putin, on his way back to Moscow laughing about how stupid Donald Trump is. “He gets dumber every time I see him,” I imagine he’s saying.

Trump promised the world he’d “know in two minutes” whether Putin was serious and vowed he would only come away from the meeting if he secured a ceasefire. Two and a half hours later, there was nothing. And they were supposed to have lunch. Putin surely spoiled that.

The Russians had said the meeting would last six to seven hours. I thought maybe they just ran out of Diet Coke to keep Trump awake, so they called it a day. Meanwhile, Putin will continue bombing Ukraine, making Trump look like the fool he was played to be.

And the bombing will intensify. Wait and see. Trump is a fool, everyone already knew that. Now it’s been confirmed yet again.

At a press conference that lasted a little over ten minutes, Trump blathered and rambled about the great minds who joined him from the “Trump administration.” It’s your administration, and they were fools for joining you. And said what? Absolutely. Nothing.

Trump refused to take questions, because, of course, there was nothing to announce. Can you imagine Trump ever saying “no” to questions from the press. He can’t keep his mouth shut around them. But Putin, without question, told Trump, “No questions.” And Trump nodded like a child.

And get this! On U.S. soil, the president, always, always, speaks first at the press conference. Putin spoke first today. That tells you all you need to know.

Two and a half hours of face-to-face discussion, and the world got a glorified photo op. Putin left with his devious grin intact, Trump with his ego inflated. These two men, arguably the most dangerous two people in the world, who despise democracy, meeting to end a war? LMAO.

Earlier this year in the Oval Office, Trump treated Zelenskyy like a stray dog. Today, he fawned over Putin as if he were a sweet puppy. Only one of them was a puppy, Trump, and the other was a rabid pit bull, one of the most ruthless men on the planet.

While Europe seethes in anger, bombs continue to fall in Ukraine because there was no ceasefire, no plan, no pushback, nothing.

This is not a new pattern of Trump foaming at the mouth for Putin. In Helsinki, during his first term, Trump took Putin’s side over U.S. intelligence regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Today, he brought it up again, calling it a “hoax” and “Russia, Russia Russia” and siding with Putin. Then he laughed, saying Putin’s been through a lot. Yes, Putin has “been through a lot.” He’s killing countless Russians and Ukrainians along the way.

Trump got played massively. The “Art of the Deal?” The biggest joke, and Putin knows it. He knows exactly how easy it is to manipulate Trump, and he used it to escalate a war that has only grown bigger and deadlier since Trump’s involvement.

The spectacle included red carpets and open admiration for Russian oligarchs, proving once again what everyone knows: Trump cares about one thing, and that’s Russian money.

What they actually discussed for hours remains a mystery, but the optics were clear: Trump sought flattery, and Putin delivered. Meanwhile, Ukraine and the world were left with nothing but another reminder that Trump has no interest in real diplomacy or protecting the innocent.

Trump said there’d be severe sanctions if Russia didn’t agree. Where was that?

This wasn’t a summit. It was a vanity project, a chance for Trump to bask in the praise of a dictator he admires. And Putin? He will never meet with Zelenskyy. He wants all of Ukraine, and probably more of Europe.

By hosting Putin and calling him “Vladimir,” Trump gave legitimacy to a man the world has unanimously condemned. Donald, listen carefully while I put this in all caps, which you can relate to: PUTIN IS AN ADVERSARY.

The irony was stark. Two septuagenarians with unmoored morality met in Alaska, a frozen place called Anchorage, and left with nothing but inflated egos.

Trump’s only conceivable motivation? The Nobel Peace Prize, which he will not receive. Ukraine is most likely a “shithole country” in his mind, and his Alaska trip proves it: his only friend in the world is not in Paris, London, or Berlin. It’s “Vladimir” in Moscow.

While Trump is continuing to isolate the U.S. and degrade its standing in the world, Putin returns home with his bombs, his soldiers, and his civilians under fire.

He is a warmonger, uninterested in peace, and Trump has once again proven to be his most enthusiastic enabler.

Two old men, obsessed with wealth, power, and flattery, met in the frozen north. The world watched, horrified. The only thing that changed? Putin’s smile grew wider, and his heart colder.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.