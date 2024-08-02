When a childless cat lady can see Russia from her house

Ok, I know that Sarah Palin, the 2008 GOP Vice Presidential nominee did not say that she saw Russia from her house. What Palin did say about Russia was this: "They're our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska.’ Tina Fey, on Saturday Night Live, just paraphrased, sort of, what Palin said, making it sound more homey.

But that’s the point. Once a wild statement that defies explanation is spread through the universe, or the internet and social media, it takes on a life of its own. JD Vance can rephrase or retract his “childless cat lady” comment as much as he wants, but it won’t change a thing. In fact, Vance is starting to rack up so many “isms” that he’s rivaling Palin, and that ain’t a good thing.

Similarly, once an initial perception has gelled around a candidate, it’s almost impossible to alter that perception. It’s particularly true for vice presidential nominees at the top of their parties’ tickets. A long primary season can provide some restitution for a bad image for a want-to-be presidential nominee, but most VP nominees are chosen during late summer conventions, around 100 days or less from the general election.

They have a very narrow window for voters to get a first impression. Palin proved to be a disaster for McCain, and Vance, who seemingly was hardly vetted (like Palin) by Trump has been running his mouth lunatically for several years, so there’s a treasure trove of “What did he just say?” opinions.

Both Palin and Vance were in some part chosen because of their relative youth compared to McCain who was 72 when he ran in 2008 and Trump who is 78. Palin made a huge splash initially because she was so different; however, she started to look “looney” to Republican moderates and independents, and by September, she was only appealing to the pre-MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

Similarly, from the get-go, Vance was being labeled as the “younger” version of Trump, and in the last few weeks since the convention, as more revelations come out about him, he is indeed a younger version of Trump, or even worse, someone who desperately wants to be a younger version of the nasty Trump.

And here’s the kicker! Palin started to outshine McCain, and not in a good way. She was drawing larger crowds, and every utterance was dissected by the media, thirsty for her to say something stupid. Vance, at times, has also been generating more media coverage than the publicity-obsessed Trump, and again, not in good ways.

It’s one of the reasons Trump agreed to speak to the National Black Journalists Association. I believe it was his intention to other Harris by ridiculously claiming that one day she decided to be Black.

I’ve been around politics long enough to know that people don’t vote for the vice-presidential candidate. That was the only thing Trump said that was coherent and true on Tuesday with the Black journalists.

In 1988, then Vice President George H.W. Bush chose junior Indiana Senator Dan Quayle as his running mate, which turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The Democratic Presidential nominee, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, selected the seasoned, veteran Texas Senator Lloyd Bentsen, who demolished Quayle in their debate. But Bush still won the election.

The only other questionable VP selection happened 20 years later with Palin, and while she dragged down the ticket, and then some, McCain ran a less-than-impressive campaign, which is perhaps the main reason why he lost.

The selection of running mates by presidential candidates serves as a crucial indicator of their judgment and decision-making skills. The decisions for why Palin was chosen raised serious questions about McCain’s ability to evaluate leadership qualities and political readiness. The same goes for Trump snapping up Vance.

Vance, a political newcomer, was chosen by Trump for his Senate endorsement despite his lack of experience and previous criticism of Trump himself. This choice seemed less about governance and more about loyalty and electability, revealing a prioritization of personal allegiance over qualification.

Similarly, McCain's choice of Palin in 2008 was widely criticized due to her limited political experience and knowledge – glaringly lack of - on key issues. Palin clearly demonstrated she would be an epic failure in the Oval Office, and as such, reflected poorly on McCain's judgment.

Voters pay attention to these choices not only for what they reveal about the candidates' values and priorities but also for what they imply about the potential administration's competency and stability. Poor judgment in selecting a running mate can signal broader issues with a candidate's leadership and governance abilities, making it a critical factor in the electoral decision-making process.

Now, knowing all of this, you know why Harris is deliberating her options very carefully. One thing for sure, she isn’t looking for a bootlicker like Vance, and she’s not looking for someone to “shake up” the campaign like Palin.. She will select someone who will be ready for the Oval at a moment’s notice. This person will be a well-spoken, responsible, experienced candidate who will make voters respect her for the rigor of her selection process. Plus, she’ll pick someone who can clean Vance’s clock in a debate.

The contrast between Obama’s choice of Joe Biden with McCain’s Palin could not have been starker. Similarly, like Bentsen did to Quayle 20 years prior, Biden ran laps around Palin.

When Saturday Night Live returns in September, you can bet your last dollar that they’ll go after any number of Vance’s off-the-wall statements and soliloquies. And, I have an idea for them: Tina Fey should come back as Sarah Palin, dressed in Handmaid’s Tale outfit, playing a childless cat lady who can see Russia from her house.





