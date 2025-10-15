We now have solid proof that after Trump and Project 2025, the future of the GOP is Nazism

We now have solid proof that the future of the GOP after Trump is unabated Nazism

I get asked a lot about what comes after Donald Trump. Will the Republican Party go back to its conservative roots? Will it continue on a path of absurdity? Will things get better or worse for Republicans? I always replied with TBD.

These same questions have been raised for years, ever since Trump won in 2016 and took a wrecking ball to the Mitt Romney, George H.W. Bush, and Lamar Alexander moderate conservatism. They look like Democrats today.

Pundits and politicians continue to debate the future of the GOP after Trump, all with different takes, including some who echo my TBD. Well, TBD no more: After a shocking Politico repor t on Tuesday, we now know the answer.

The future of the Republican Party is unabated Nazism.

The answer is no longer a hypothetical. The next generation of GOP leaders have made it crystal clear what’s ahead, and it is terrifying. Leaked Telegram texts among Young Republican leaders reveal a culture steeped in anti-Semitism, racism, misogyny, and violent fantasies.

It is language so extreme it defies belief. It’s also ruinous, and given how far the U.S. has fallen so far under the reign of Trump, Nazism as a Republican platform is not out of the question.

According to Politico, Peter Giunta, then chair of the New York State Young Republicans, wrote that anyone who voted against him would be sent to a “gas chamber” and boasted of creating “the greatest physiological torture methods known to man.” As Politico explained, he was "referring to an upcoming vote on whether he should become chair of the Young Republican National Federation, the GOP’s 15,000-member political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40 years old."

Instead of pushing back, his peers egged him on. One suggested “fixing the showers” to match the “Hitler aesthetic,” while another declared, “I’m ready to watch people burn now.” William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans, repeatedly used the n word, and others referred to Black people as “monkeys” and “the watermelon people.”

One of the abhorrent subhumans, Bobby Walker, described rape as “epic,” and several fantasized about driving opponents to suicide. These aren’t private jokes. Far from it. They are a preview of the cruelty and vileness the next generation of Republicans admires, internalizes, and now boasts about.

Politico added that condemnations from Republican peers and elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and New York state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, ring hollow. Anyone who raises objections to these statements is not only an outlier but also not someone who fits the mold of the future of the party as dictated by the next generation of its leaders.

And if you think that the bigots that were behind these despicable declarations are outliers, you would be sorely mistaken. The old adage "birds of a feather flock together" is most apropos in this circumstance. The crowd below is no doubt taking its cues from the top. Remember the revealed texts were from the leaders of the Young Republicans, not some fly-by-night do-nothings.

These guys are elected to these posts, and the people that put those jackasses into leadership positions no doubt support their obscenities. And the leaders of the Young Republicans? Well, they take on the personas of the leaders of their party.

Donald Trump himself has repeatedly trafficked in Nazi imagery and rhetoric. He once suggested Adolf Hitler “did some good things,” referred to federal law enforcement in a way likened to the Gestapo, and shared campaign videos containing phrases like “unified reich.” Being despicable trickles down.

Elon Musk has mirrored this extremism, famously making a hand gesture widely interpreted as a Nazi salute at a Trump rally and making public pronouncements invoking Nazi references. He told Germans to do away with their “past guilt,” i.e. don’t feel bad about the Holocaust, Hitler, and Nazism.

And in July, Musk’s xAI's chatbot Grok posted anti-Semitic messages on X, praising Hitler and offered a "Holocaust-like response" to hatred of white people, The bot was only mirroring X users' extremist views.

The vile Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy White House chief of staff, recommended the white nationalist favorite The Camp of the Saints and admired elements of Mein Kampf in leaked emails.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, looked into those leaked emails that were between Miller and Breitbart. They showed him also promoting content from white nationalist outlets like VDare and American Renaissance. The SPLC concluded that it “was unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically, or even neutrally, about anyone who is nonwhite or foreign-born.”

At Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Miller went full Hitler in his remarks. They resembled Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels's words. Miller received adoration and applause, and again, no condemnation. And do you know why? Those seats at the memorial were filled with Young Republicans who were Kirk’s disciples. You can draw your own conclusions .

Then there's Trump’s pick for U.S. special counsel, Paul Ingrassia. Where to start? He's facing intensifying scrutiny amid serious new allegations, chiefly his association with neo-Nazi ideologues and a pattern of extremist rhetoric. Senators postponed his confirmation hearing after critics flagged his past ties with white supremacist figures like Nick Fuentes and others, along with his repeated public attacks on federal employees (whom he’s described as “parasites” or “bugmen” leeching off government).

Oh, and he's also been accused of sexual harassment. No surprise there!

If the top is comfortable flirting with atrocity, why wouldn’t the next generation follow?

There’s another old adage: “Shit slides downhill.” And indeed it does. If cruelty and bigotry are normalized at the top of the party, the underlings, the ones texting gas chamber fantasies, simply follow the script. The chats, spanning thousands of messages over seven months, confirm it, that these Young Republicans are not a fringe. Not at all. They are the future of the party.

Project 2025, which Trump lied about during his campaign, claiming he had nothing to do with it, is now revealed as a blueprint for a Trump's second-term agenda. Half of it is already implemented.

And as horrifying as that is, the next generation of Republicans want to take it 10 steps further. If these chats are any indication, Project 2029 will be a fully realized iteration of the texts, with younger, sharper, and more brutal operatives ready to carry it out. Every Jew, Black and brown person, LGBTQ+ individual, and woman should take notice because the torrent of bigotry isn’t fiction. Instead, it is now considered and will be planned, it is deliberate, and as the texts confirm, it is rising.

Nazism is alive in America,, and those shameful texts prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt. It's not in some distant museum but in the very organizations claiming to lead the next generation of Republicans. Charlottesville was a harbinger.

Now, thanks to these leaked chats, the shield is gone. The next generation is here, and its ideology is unvarnished, unapologetic, and terrifyingly widespread.

There have never been any “fine people” in the Nazi Party, not one. It's full of cruel people who hate, and hate with a vengeance, pure and simple. They have fascist impulses that are now the norm in a younger generation of Republican leadership, who will be in more powerful positions in the years ahead.

The texts have spoken. The blueprint for what follows Project 2025 has been laid, and you've been warned.

