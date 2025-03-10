A straight man wearing a sequin hat is going viral for supporting his gay friend at Mardi Gras

A straight man is going viral for his perfect response explaining why he chose to support his gay friend at Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

A video posted on TikTok by ABC iview features David, who is gay, and Will, who is straight, both donning sequin hats at the front of a parade barricade. A reporter asks Will what it means to him to "be here tonight as a straight man supporting your best mate," leading to his wholesome answer.



@abciview Friends like this 🤠 #MardiGrasABC #LGBTQIA #Pride #MardiGras #SydneyMardiGras #LoveIsLove #Allies

“It’s good to come and support Dave and all the gay people and that,” Will said. “The community all get together and then we can all get on together. A lot of people still, back where I come from out in the bush, are a bit funny about it. But people are starting to realize it’s all good now.”

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of the largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in the world, and the largest in Oceania. It began in 1978 as a rally for gay rights, and has since become one of Australia's biggest tourist attractions.

The reporter then asked Will for his "first impression of this whole party we've put on tonight," which he called "amazing."

"People from all around Australia should get down and come and see it," Will said.

The video has since received over 2.4 million views and more than 243,000 likes. Commenters have praised the two's relationship and Will's security in his own identity, with one writing: "When there is a Will there is a Dave."

"That's what real masculinity looks like!" another user wrote. "Being man enough to let people live their lives how they choose! Then still support their mates with their life and their choices!"