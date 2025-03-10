Scroll To Top
World

A straight man wearing a sequin hat is going viral for supporting his gay friend at Mardi Gras

sequin hat supporting gay friend Sydney australia Mardi Gras
footage stills via ABC iview on tiktok

A straight man is going viral for his perfect response explaining why he chose to support his gay friend at Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

A straight man had the perfect response to why he chose to support his gay friend at a Pride celebration.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

A straight man is going viral for his perfect response explaining why he chose to support his gay friend at Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

A video posted on TikTok by ABC iview features David, who is gay, and Will, who is straight, both donning sequin hats at the front of a parade barricade. A reporter asks Will what it means to him to "be here tonight as a straight man supporting your best mate," leading to his wholesome answer.

@abciview

Friends like this 🤠 #MardiGrasABC #LGBTQIA #Pride #MardiGras #SydneyMardiGras #LoveIsLove #Allies

“It’s good to come and support Dave and all the gay people and that,” Will said. “The community all get together and then we can all get on together. A lot of people still, back where I come from out in the bush, are a bit funny about it. But people are starting to realize it’s all good now.”

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of the largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in the world, and the largest in Oceania. It began in 1978 as a rally for gay rights, and has since become one of Australia's biggest tourist attractions.

The reporter then asked Will for his "first impression of this whole party we've put on tonight," which he called "amazing."

"People from all around Australia should get down and come and see it," Will said.

The video has since received over 2.4 million views and more than 243,000 likes. Commenters have praised the two's relationship and Will's security in his own identity, with one writing: "When there is a Will there is a Dave."

"That's what real masculinity looks like!" another user wrote. "Being man enough to let people live their lives how they choose! Then still support their mates with their life and their choices!"

From Your Site Articles
WorldYahoo FeedPrideAustraliaNewsPeople
lgbtq+ prideaustraliagay and lesbian mardi grasheterosexualmardi grasoceaniapride celebrationpride paradestraight mansydneysyndey gay and lesbian mardi grastiktokviral videoworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio