Colton Underwood is hoping to create a gay reality TV dating show

Colton Underwood The Bachelor The Masked Singer Gay Reality Politics
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Plus, the star is sharing an inspiring message to the LGBTQ+ community heading into this year's election.

rickycornish

This is the LGBTQ+ representation we've been waiting for.

Colton Underwood is the heartthrob everyone fell in love with during his time on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Then, he made history as the first lead in Bachelor history to come out as gay during a Good Morning America interview in 2021.

Since his iconic coming out, the star went on to marry his husband Jordan C. Brown in 2023 and he's now beginning the process of entering fatherhood.

With all of his exciting personal ventures, Underwood is still taking the time to return to reality TV roots by competing on the current season of The Masked Singer.

Although he was sadly eliminated from the competition, the hunk was thrilled to "come out" yet again during his unmasking as Lovebird.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life! People who have had to come out are used to wearing a mask or two in their lives. Going through a show like this was fitting and the perfect time for me to do it. To be able to let loose on the stage is such a fun and full-circle moment for me," Underwood tells The Advocate.

Since reality TV sent Underwood into superstardom, the veteran now wants single people in the queer community to have a chance at falling in love in front of the cameras.

"I think, obviously, a fun same-sex dating show is needed whether that's through The Bachelor franchise, through Love is Blind, [or] through a new project coming out. I'm trying to figure out how we can get that into development and get out on people's screens."

The possibilities are endless! Could Underwood be a host, producer, creator? All of the above?! It's all in the works. At the end of the day, he just wants queer people to find love like he has.

"I'm positioned well enough with my experiences to be there as a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to certain things, [or] possibly give advice. The Bachelor franchise has taught me a lot about dating with intent. I apply that to my marriage with Jordan and I think that representation in our community is important. There's ways that you can get married, build a family, heal, and move on."

While he works on bringing more LGBTQ+ visibility to people's screens, Underwood is also using his voice to inspire queer people to be unafraid as the upcoming election looms.

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is currently sweeping the country and becoming a hot button topic this year, so the reality star is reminding everyone to exercise their right to vote.

"It's beautiful that we live in such a free country where we have the power to vote, but it comes with the responsibility to educate yourself on who you vote for. Educate yourself on the policies, educate yourself on the values and the morals of who's in the election and what they stand for. Vote for people who you think will make a positive impact and change on not only your life, but your loved ones lives."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To see the full interview with Colton Underwood, check out the video below.

Colton Underwood Wants to Create a Gay Reality Dating Showyoutu.be

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedLGBTVideotelevisionPolitics
celebritiescolton underwoodreality tventertainmentinterviewlgbtqtelevisionthe bachelorthe bachelorettethe masked singervideoarts & entertainment
rickycornish
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

