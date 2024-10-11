Elton John calls Elon Musk an 'a-hole'

Sir Elton John used his acceptance speech at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards this week to take an off-color swipe at Elon Musk.

John attended the gala at London's Camden Roundhouse to accept the Legacy Award, which honors individuals for their lifetime achievements in advocacy, philanthropy, and music.

“It’s been a long journey for me, with lots of ups and downs, and finally, peace of mind,” John said in his emotional acceptance speech.

John closed the speech with a not-so-subtle swipe at entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“Is this it? Is this the award? What does ‘A’ stand for?” John jokingly asked. “‘Arsehole’ comes to mind! But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time!”

Musk has encountered criticism in recent years for his support of former President Donald Trump and after he disassociated himself from his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Wilson filed a petition to legally change her name and gender in 2022, citing the reason as “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The pair have since engaged in a personal yet public battle about gender identity and politics.

In an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson in July, Musk alleged that gender-affirming care “killed” his daughter and repeatedly misgender Wison.

Wilson responded in a subsequent interview, discussing her childhood and transition, and claiming that Musk “was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high.” Wilson also added that her entrepreneur father was “there maybe 10 percent of the time.”

While Musk’s parenting skills have taken a hit in the media recently, it’s all smiles for John, his husband David Furnish, and their children, Zachary and Elijah.

“I’m so happy to be a gay man,” John gushed in the acceptance speech. “I love my husband, my children. I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have. It’s been the most incredible success.”

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, John plugged his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Never Too Late, which charts his personal journey between two historic performances years apart at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I narrate it and it’s what happened between the first Dodger Stadium show when I was on top of the world, but not on top of the world personally, and to the next show, years later, where I am on top of the world, and I know I’m going to be quitting the road, and I’ve got the best husband and the best children,” John told Attitude.

John revealed a peek at that life “on top of the world” in his speech.

“The first few years of my career were amazing and very heady, very crazy,” John admitted. “Lots of hedonistic things done, lots of success.”