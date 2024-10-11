Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Elton John calls Elon Musk an 'a-hole'

Sir Elton John poses in the winners room at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2024 Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage during MAGA rally
Dave Benett/Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

He did it while accepting a legacy award in London.

Sir Elton John used his acceptance speech at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards this week to take an off-color swipe at Elon Musk.

John attended the gala at London's Camden Roundhouse to accept the Legacy Award, which honors individuals for their lifetime achievements in advocacy, philanthropy, and music.

“It’s been a long journey for me, with lots of ups and downs, and finally, peace of mind,” John said in his emotional acceptance speech.

John closed the speech with a not-so-subtle swipe at entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“Is this it? Is this the award? What does ‘A’ stand for?” John jokingly asked. “‘Arsehole’ comes to mind! But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time!”

Musk has encountered criticism in recent years for his support of former President Donald Trump and after he disassociated himself from his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Wilson filed a petition to legally change her name and gender in 2022, citing the reason as “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The pair have since engaged in a personal yet public battle about gender identity and politics.

In an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson in July, Musk alleged that gender-affirming care “killed” his daughter and repeatedly misgender Wison.

Wilson responded in a subsequent interview, discussing her childhood and transition, and claiming that Musk “was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high.” Wilson also added that her entrepreneur father was “there maybe 10 percent of the time.”

While Musk’s parenting skills have taken a hit in the media recently, it’s all smiles for John, his husband David Furnish, and their children, Zachary and Elijah.

“I’m so happy to be a gay man,” John gushed in the acceptance speech. “I love my husband, my children. I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have. It’s been the most incredible success.”

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, John plugged his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Never Too Late, which charts his personal journey between two historic performances years apart at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I narrate it and it’s what happened between the first Dodger Stadium show when I was on top of the world, but not on top of the world personally, and to the next show, years later, where I am on top of the world, and I know I’m going to be quitting the road, and I’ve got the best husband and the best children,” John told Attitude.

John revealed a peek at that life “on top of the world” in his speech.

“The first few years of my career were amazing and very heady, very crazy,” John admitted. “Lots of hedonistic things done, lots of success.”

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo Feed
advocacydonald trumpelon muskelton johngay mangender identitygenderaffirming carehusbandlegacylondonmusicphilanthropy
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio