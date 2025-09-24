Boston police investigate attack on gay couple as possible hate crime after one man was hit with baseball bat

Boston police are investigating a potential hate crime against a gay couple who said they were attacked in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood September 13, with one member of the couple being hit with a baseball bat.

The two gay men, whose names have not been released, were walking toward a convenience store about 7:45 p.m. when a group of men started shouting antigay slurs at them, according to a police report viewed by several local media outlets. Some in the group “were seen swinging unidentifiable objects at the victims,” the police report says, as quoted by Boston.com. The group split up to attack both members of the couple.

The man who was allegedly hit with the baseball bat was bleeding from the back of his head when first responders arrived. He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, but no information was available on his condition, TV station WBZ reports. Police did not say if his partner was hurt.

“Hate is never tolerated in Boston,” said a statement from a city government spokesperson, quoted by TV station WHDH. “Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly.”

No arrests have been made. Investigators may be contacted at (617) 343-4633.

“Many folks in our community are fearful of escalating violence,” Josh Rovenger, legal director at Boston-based LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit GLAD Law, told WBZ. “It just, to us, reflects the kind of deeply concerning environment that we’re in right now. And the escalating fear of violence.”

“If you look at the data trends from 2023 and 2024 through 2025, we’ve just seen an increase in violent attacks against the LGBTQ community,” he added.