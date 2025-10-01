Scroll To Top
Crime

Boston police need help identifying suspects in assault of gay couple with baseball bat

Boston Police Department Headquarters building
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Boston Police Department Headquarters building

The Boston Police Department has released images of the men allegedly involved in the assault of a gay couple.

Boston police need help identifying potential suspects in an apparent hate crime against a gay couple who were attacked two weeks ago in the Mattapan neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department has released images of the men allegedly involved in the aggravated assault, saying in a statement that it is seeking the public's assistance as its detectives are "actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."

Boston Police file including hatecrime suspects Suspect images released by Boston Police Department

The two men, whose names have not been released, were walking toward a convenience store at about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 when a group of men started shouting homophobic slurs at them. Someone in the group swung an unidentifiable object at the victims, which police believe was a baseball bat, striking one of the men in the back of the head and causing him to bleed.

Law enforcement found the victim lying in the parking lot and rushed him to Beth Israel Hospital. No information has been made available on his condition since, and no arrests were made at the time.

A city government spokesperson told local TV station WHDH after the incident that “Hate is never tolerated in Boston. Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Civil Rights Unit at (617) 343-4527. Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by phone at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

CrimeYahoo FeedMassachusettsHomophobiaHate CrimesNews
aggravated assaultassaultbaseball batbostonboston police departmentcivil rights divisiongay couplehate crimehomophobic slursidentificationlaw enforcementmassachusettsmattapansuspectscrime
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
