Boston police need help identifying suspects in assault of gay couple with baseball bat

Boston police need help identifying potential suspects in an apparent hate crime against a gay couple who were attacked two weeks ago in the Mattapan neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department has released images of the men allegedly involved in the aggravated assault, saying in a statement that it is seeking the public's assistance as its detectives are "actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."

Suspect images released by Boston Police Department

The two men, whose names have not been released, were walking toward a convenience store at about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 when a group of men started shouting homophobic slurs at them. Someone in the group swung an unidentifiable object at the victims, which police believe was a baseball bat, striking one of the men in the back of the head and causing him to bleed.

Law enforcement found the victim lying in the parking lot and rushed him to Beth Israel Hospital. No information has been made available on his condition since, and no arrests were made at the time.

A city government spokesperson told local TV station WHDH after the incident that “Hate is never tolerated in Boston. Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Civil Rights Unit at (617) 343-4527. Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by phone at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.