Scroll To Top
Crime

Arson Suspected After San Diego Queer Women's Bar Set on Fire

Arson Suspected After San Diego Queer Women's Bar Set on Fire

LGBTQ Bar Pub Gossip Grill Fire Hillcrest San Diego
Video Footage via instagram @gossipgrill_

Damage was limited to the bar's front patios. The fire remains under investigation.

The front patios at San Diego’s Gossip Grill, one of the few remaining lesbian-focused bars in the nation, were set on fire in an apparent arson attack about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Damage was limited to the two patios, and no one was injured, Gossip Grill staffers said in social media posts. But the incident was extremely distressing, they said.

“It was intentional and was arson,” they wrote on Instagram and Facebook, adding, “Gossip Grill is one of the last remaining Queer Women’s bars in the country. It breaks my heart knowing that someone intentionally tried to burn it down.”

Related: An Epic Journey to America's Last Lesbian Bars

They thanked the San Diego Fire Department for its quick response and said anyone with information should reach out to the fire department and Gossip Grill. The department’s non-emergency number is (619) 531-2000. It is investigating the cause.

"Everyone is OK and damage was contained to the front patios. We do have cameras and am working with SDPD to find out who lit our Queer Home on fire," they wrote.

San Diego Pride posted on Facebook, “We are devastated that San Diego's own Gossip Grill, one of our last remaining Queer Women’s bars in the US, was targeted in an apparent arson attack last night, shortly after midnight.” The group asked for the community to show support for LGBTQ+ businesses such as Gossip Grill, which will be open its regular hours Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. “We hope you will stop by for a meal or a round of drinks to show the staff your support,” the Pride group added.

There has been an outpouring of support for the bar. “Our hearts go out to the Gossip staff & all our community feeling the weight of what can only be seen as a hate crime against our community as a whole,” San Diego resident Celeste Barbier wrote on Facebook.

Story developing …

From Your Site Articles
CrimeNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
San DiegoHate crimeLesbiangossip grillsan diego pridearson
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bound; Saving Face; The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love
film
Badge
gallery

15 Romantic Lesbian Films With Swoon-Worthy Happy Endings

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories