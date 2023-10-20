Arson Suspected After San Diego Queer Women's Bar Set on Fire

The front patios at San Diego’s Gossip Grill, one of the few remaining lesbian-focused bars in the nation, were set on fire in an apparent arson attack about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Damage was limited to the two patios, and no one was injured, Gossip Grill staffers said in social media posts. But the incident was extremely distressing, they said.

“It was intentional and was arson,” they wrote on Instagram and Facebook, adding, “Gossip Grill is one of the last remaining Queer Women’s bars in the country. It breaks my heart knowing that someone intentionally tried to burn it down.”

They thanked the San Diego Fire Department for its quick response and said anyone with information should reach out to the fire department and Gossip Grill. The department’s non-emergency number is (619) 531-2000. It is investigating the cause.

"Everyone is OK and damage was contained to the front patios. We do have cameras and am working with SDPD to find out who lit our Queer Home on fire," they wrote.