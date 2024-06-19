Texas doctor charged for leaking health records of transgender kids to far-right extremist

A Houston-based surgeon stands accused of betraying the privacy of transgender kids who weren’t under his care by stealing their medical information and handing it over to a far-right extremist who vehemently opposes transgender rights. The federal indictment , unsealed on Monday, details Dr. Eithan Haim’s alleged unauthorized access and disclosure of sensitive patient information at Texas Children’s Hospital.



Haim, 34, completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine and reportedly reactivated his access to the hospital’s electronic records system in April 2023. He is accused of illicitly obtaining patient names, treatment codes, and attending physician details, which he then shared with conservative activist Christopher Rufo. Rufo, known for his hardline stance against transgender rights, used the information to publish an exposé claiming the hospital continued to provide gender-affirming care for minors despite a public announcement to halt such services.

The indictment alleges Haim accessed this sensitive information under false pretenses and with malicious intent, aiming to harm Texas Children’s Hospital.

Haim’s actions followed a 2022 opinion from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, labeling gender-affirming care for minors as a form of child abuse . Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican , subsequently directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents seeking such care for their children. In response, Texas Children’s Hospital announced it would pause all gender-affirming services for minors to comply with these directives and protect its staff and patients from potential legal consequences.

Despite the hospital’s public stance, Haim claims they secretly continued these services.

According to the Department of Justice, Haim could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on all counts. According to court records , Haim was released from custody on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Haim’s defense team argues that he acted as a whistleblower, fulfilling his duty as a mandatory reporter of child abuse. His attorney, Marcella Burke, contends that the indictment is a politically motivated attempt to silence those who stand up for vulnerable populations, reports Houston Public Media. Burke insists Haim’s actions were driven by a moral obligation to protect children, not malicious intent.

All major U.S. medical associations have endorsed gender-affirming care treatment for minors with gender dysphoria.

Executive director and founder of the Rainbow Youth Project USA Lance Preston told The Advocate that Haim’s alleged actions have had dire consequences for young people who have sought mental health support since the privacy betrayal.

“We have received countless calls where families are again not trusting mental health providers in Texas due to fear of records being released,” Preston said. “This same fear…was a big deal when Paxton was seeking to charge families with child abuse and report them to CPS. Families are asking if they can see a [mental health care] provider in another state. It’s a problem.”

