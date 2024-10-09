Scroll To Top
Election

What states are voting on marriage equality in November?

Marriage equality may be settled law, but some states still have discriminatory amendments in their constitutions.

trudestress

Marriage equality was established nationwide by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, and it’s also protected by the Respect for Marriage Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.

But it’s still on the ballot in three states in this November’s election. Here are the states and why they’re voting on it.

California

Proposition 3 asks voters to repeal Proposition 8, the 2008 ballot initiative that temporarily revoked marriage equality in the Golden State. Prop. 8 was struck down in court in 2013, but it remains part of the state constitution. Passing Prop. 3 “would establish as fundamental the right to marry,” notes GLAAD, which has compiled a list of this year’s LGBTQ+ ballot measures. “Voters deserve the opportunity to remove a black mark from the California constitution,” Assemblymember Evan Low said in proposing the measure.

Colorado

Colorado needs to remove an anti-marriage equality amendment from its constitution as well. The amendment was nullified by the Obergefell ruling, but it’s still there, with the threat of enforcement if the Supreme Court overturns marriage equality, which right-wing Justice Clarence Thomas wants to do. (The Respect for Marriage Act requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states as well as requiring federal recognition, but states wouldn’t have to offer equal marriage rights if Obergefell were overturned.)

“The Obergefell decision was a monumental step forward, but with the fall of Roe, we know we can’t rely on Supreme Court precedent to protect the freedom to marry,” said Jax Gonzalez, political director at One Colorado, according to GLAAD. “Removing the ban on same-sex marriage from the Colorado Constitution isn’t just about love or legal protection — it’s about affirming that our love, our dignity, and our equality are not up for debate. We owe it to the generations who fought before us, and to the future we’re building, to ensure these rights are secure.”

Hawaii

In Hawaii, which was once expected to be the first state with marriage equality (it wasn’t), voters in 1998 approved an amendment to the state constitution giving the legislature authority to limit marriage to opposite-sex couples. “It is the only section in our Bill of Rights that was inserted to deny a right,” Jeff Hong, a marriage equality activist, told Honolulu Civil Beat. Hawaiians will vote on a ballot measure that would remove this amendment.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedMarriage Equality
2024 electionassemblymember evan lowcaliforniacoloradoglaadhawaiijustice clarence thomaslgbtq ballot measuresmarriage equalityobergefell v. hodgesone coloradopoliticspresident joe bidenproposition 3proposition 8respect for marriage actu.s. supreme courtus supreme courtvoting
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
