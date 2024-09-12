Scroll To Top
Laura Loomer’s racist attack on Kamala Harris even upset the far-right's Marjorie Taylor Greene

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer has long been a lightning rod for controversy, using her platform to promote bigotry, conspiracy theories, and racist rhetoric. But even within the notoriously extreme circles of former PresidentDonald Trump’s MAGA loyalists, Loomer’s latest remarks have crossed a line, earning her a rare rebuke from anti-LGBTQ+ Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has built her career on pushing conspiracy theories and stoking division.

Loomer, 31, a proud Trump supporter, took aim at Vice PresidentKamala Harris in a Sunday post on X (formerlyTwitter), mocking Harris’s Indian heritage. She claimed that if Harris were elected president, “the White House will smell like curry,” and speeches would be delivered “via a call center.” These racist remarks sparked immediate outrage, with even far-right figures like Greene condemning Loomer’s words as “appalling and extremely racist.”

“This does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” Greene wrote, adding that Loomer’s behavior “should not be tolerated ever.”

A dangerous extremist in MAGA circles

Loomer has long positioned herself as one of Trump’s most loyal and extreme supporters, unapologetically embracing conspiracy theories and bigotry under the guise of free speech. Despite multiple bans from social media platforms for hate speech, she has remained a prominent figure in far-right circles, boosted by her close proximity to Trump himself.

Most recently, Loomer traveled with Trump to a 9/11 memorial event inNew York City andPennsylvania, sparking fresh outrage given her history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories. Loomer once claimed that the attacks were an “inside job” and peddled false and harmful claims linking the tragedy to unfounded government plots.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New YorkDemocrat, sharply rebuked Trump’s decision to invite Loomer to the event, calling it “shocking and irresponsible.” During a press conference at the U.S. Capitol, Jeffries said, “Donald Trump is a conspiracy theory peddling racial arsonist and pathological liar… the fact that on September 11th, he would bring a 9/11 conspiracy theorist to participate in events during this solemn commemoration should shock the conscience of all decent Americans.”

Loomer’s rise through racism and conspiracy

Loomer’s extremist views have been a hallmark of her public persona, from her early days of harassing Muslim communities to her failed 2020 and 2022 congressional bids in Florida. She’s proudly described herself as an “Islamophobe” and has made calls for rideshare services to ban Muslim drivers. Her vitriol hasn’t been limited to religion—Loomer frequently promotes racist, sexist, and anti-immigrant rhetoric, often attacking public figures.

However, Loomer’s deep connections to Trump have made her a subject of concern across the political spectrum. She has been a regular presence on Trump’s campaign trail in recent months, often seen traveling with him or attending his events.

A feud among far-right allies

The public feud between Loomer and Greene reveals deeper fractures within the MAGA movement, as the two women—once united by their shared devotion to Trump—now find themselves at odds. Greene, who has faced criticism for her history of bigotry, including homophobic, transphobic, and anti-Semitic remarks, was surprisingly swift to condemn Loomer’s attack on Harris, calling it out as “racist.”

Greene’s response highlights just how toxic Loomer’s rhetoric has become, even for those who have made a career of trafficking in similar forms of hate speech.

Loomer quickly fired back, accusing Greene of being a “raging anti-Semite” and dismissing her criticism as jealousy. She has remained defiant, continuing to defend her racist attack on Harris as a joke about political pandering,

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
