Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

This NYC LGBTQ+ health clinic is giving away the ultimate Pride Month survival kit

Callen-Lorde is offering LGBTQ+ New Yorkers free kits packed with HIV prevention medication, sexual health supplies, and overdose reversal drugs throughout June.

callen lorde health center

Callen-Lorde Chelsea Center

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the spirit of community care, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in New York City is taking to the streets this Pride season to equip queer and trans folks with the supplies they need to have a good time and stay safe.

The health center, known for providing accessible healthcare to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, will be handing out “party packs” in an effort to minimize the spread of sexually transmitted infections and to help people have safer sex this Pride month. Callen-Lorde announced to its social media that the bags will include a rapid HIV testing kit by OraSure, DoxyPEP (also known as the “morning after pill” for bacterial STIs like gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis), PrEP on demand that can be taken before and after sex, lube, sunscreen, lip balm, dental dams, and condoms, as well as Fentanyl testing strips and naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversing drug. People can also add Plan B to their kits by request.

Related: Out former CDC vaccines head Demetre Daskalakis named chief medical officer at NYC LGBTQ+ health center

“Callen-Lorde is gonna give it out to free to you,” Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Chief Medical Officer at Callen-Lorde, said in a public service announcement about the initiative. The bags are well-timed, as temperatures heat up this June and queer and trans people gather in community spaces, especially given the recent rise of STI transmission rates.

Health experts have previously told The Advocate that these rising rates, coupled with the Trump administration's active efforts to dismantle public health institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mean that prevention measures and STI tracking are more important than ever.

The bags will be available at no cost to the community and will be available for pickup beginning at noon on June 5 and 6, as well as on June 12, 13, and 14, at Callen-Lorde’s Chelsea Clinic at 356 West 18th Street. You can also check Callen-Lorde’s social media to see other locations where you can pick one up.

Head over and pick them up to prepare for your Pride Season!

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

andry hernandez romero
News

Gay CECOT survivor rebuilds his life in Spain while speaking up for voiceless immigrants in America

The Venezuelan makeup artist who became the face of a controversial deportation case discusses life after release, lingering trauma, and the men whose stories he believes the world has forgotten.

Eli Leadham poses in graduation regalia outside a campus building at Wake Forest University
Opinion

What colleges still don’t understand about sexual assault

“It wasn’t violent. But I was crying and told him to stop,” one survivor writes of the gray areas education institutions still struggle to confront.

In front of the state capitol in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Politics

Trans woman faces assault charges for self-defense despite Wyoming's 'Stand Your Ground' law

Rihanna Kelver was standing outside the Crowbar & Grill in Laramie, Wyoming, when a man began to shout homophobic and transphobic slurs at her.

​A mannequin displays an LGBTQ+ Pride shirt in a London storefront.
Culture

7 brands not backing down from Pride this year

Not all companies are walking back their support for the LGBTQ+ community in 2026. These businesses are leaning in.

More For You

Is Clitoxin the key to better lesbian sex and more orgasms? Experts weigh in

​What is Clitoxin?

What is Clitoxin?

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
Gone are the days when Botox was used just for cosmetic reasons. Now, you can have the versatile toxin injected all over your body to deal with health problems, including clitoral sensitivity! Keep Reading →

Jack Schlossberg wants free PrEP for all — and for his cousin to stop undermining HIV care (exclusive)

jack schlossberg

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John. F Kennedy who is currently running for Congress, speaks to members of the New York State Nurses Association before joining the picket line in support of nurses on strike outside Mount Sinai West on January 12, 2026 in New York City.

Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images
Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg is unveiling a national proposal on Sunday to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for HIV prevention drugs while accusing his cousin, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of dismantling federal HIV prevention efforts. Keep Reading →

The P-Shot, explained: What to know about the ED treatment popular with gay men

A man holding a banana

What is the P-Shot?

Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
Every time you turn on the TV or go online, it feels like you are inundated with ads for erectile dysfunction medication. And yet, there are still millions of men who are going untreated. Keep Reading →

Former Biden HHS leaders hail syphilis breakthrough as Trump dismantles the system behind it

doxypep tiles and pills

DoxyPEP is effective at reducing syphilis infections, a new study shows.

Shutterstock
A cheap antibiotic that has been sitting in medicine cabinets for decades is suddenly doing something remarkable: helping reverse one of America’s fastest-growing sexually transmitted infections, and offering one of the clearest measurable successes of a Joe Biden-era LGBTQ+ public health initiative just as President Donald Trump’s administration dismantles many of the federal systems that made it possible. Keep Reading →

Could Minneapolis welcome bathhouses back for the first time since the late 1980s?

leather underwear

Leather underpants hang on the shelf in a store for fetish fashion and sex toys.

Michael Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images
The Minneapolis City Council this week voted unanimously to direct staff to explore repealing the city’s 38-year ban on adult sex venues, opening the door to the possible return of bathhouses that once served as important social and sexual gathering spaces for gay men. But the 12-0 vote does not mean the Democrat-dominated council is united on whether such venues should ultimately reopen, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved