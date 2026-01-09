Transgender youth who receive hormone therapy are less suicidal: study

There's simply no denying that gender-affirming care is life-saving.

Transgender youth who are able to access hormone replacement therapy are less likely to be suicidal, according to a report recently published in The Journal of Pediatrics. Researchers surveyed 432 patients ages 12 to 20 over 679 days, finding that "suicidality significantly declined from pretreatment to post-treatment" across all sexes, ages, and treatment durations.

"HT was associated with clinically meaningful reductions in suicidality over time, extending prior findings with a larger sample and longer follow-up," the report concludes. "These study findings provide clinical evidence supporting the mental health benefits of timely access to HT in this population."

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which falls under gender-affirming care, involves a patient taking either feminizing (estrogen) or masculinizing (testosterone) hormones for the purpose of altering their appearance to better reflect their gender identity, typically in the form of an injection.

Gender-affirming care for prepubescent youth primarily focuses on socially transitioning — changing their hair, clothing, or potentially going by a new name and pronouns. Only after many months being evaluated in talk therapy could a pubescent child demonstrating gender dysphoria be prescribed puberty blockers. When the patient is old enough, usually ages 16 to 17 per Planned Parenthood, they can then be prescribed hormones to replace those produced by their body.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults but minors as well.

A separate December report from The Trevor Project found that trans and nonbinary youth (ages 13 to 24) whose pronouns are respected were 31 percent less likely to attempt suicide in the past year than those whose pronouns are not respected. Nearly one-fourth (23 percent) of those who said none of the people they know use their correct name and pronouns also said they have attempted suicide in the past year, compared to just 10 percent of those who said almost everyone in their life respects them.