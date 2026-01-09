Skip to content
Transgender youth who receive hormone therapy are less suicidal: study

"Suicidality significantly declined" among trans youth who receive hormone replacement therapy, a new study has found.

close up of transgender flag pin on doctors coat stethoscope shown

Transgender youth who are able to access hormone replacement therapy are less likely to be suicidal, according to a report recently published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

shutterstock creative

There's simply no denying that gender-affirming care is life-saving.

Transgender youth who are able to access hormone replacement therapy are less likely to be suicidal, according to a report recently published in The Journal of Pediatrics. Researchers surveyed 432 patients ages 12 to 20 over 679 days, finding that "suicidality significantly declined from pretreatment to post-treatment" across all sexes, ages, and treatment durations.

Related: The kids aren't alright: Depression and anxiety rates are skyrocketing among LGBTQ+ youth

"HT was associated with clinically meaningful reductions in suicidality over time, extending prior findings with a larger sample and longer follow-up," the report concludes. "These study findings provide clinical evidence supporting the mental health benefits of timely access to HT in this population."

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which falls under gender-affirming care, involves a patient taking either feminizing (estrogen) or masculinizing (testosterone) hormones for the purpose of altering their appearance to better reflect their gender identity, typically in the form of an injection.

Gender-affirming care for prepubescent youth primarily focuses on socially transitioning — changing their hair, clothing, or potentially going by a new name and pronouns. Only after many months being evaluated in talk therapy could a pubescent child demonstrating gender dysphoria be prescribed puberty blockers. When the patient is old enough, usually ages 16 to 17 per Planned Parenthood, they can then be prescribed hormones to replace those produced by their body.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults but minors as well.

Related: Transgender and nonbinary youth whose pronouns are respected attempt suicide less: report

A separate December report from The Trevor Project found that trans and nonbinary youth (ages 13 to 24) whose pronouns are respected were 31 percent less likely to attempt suicide in the past year than those whose pronouns are not respected. Nearly one-fourth (23 percent) of those who said none of the people they know use their correct name and pronouns also said they have attempted suicide in the past year, compared to just 10 percent of those who said almost everyone in their life respects them.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

estrogengender-affirming carehormone replacement therapyhormone therapyjournal of pediatricspuberty blockerssuicidalitysuicide attemptssuicide preventionsuicide risktestosteronetransgender health caretransgender rightstransgender youthhealth

Jonathan E. Ross
News

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

minneapolis neighborhood with ice agents
Opinion

We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid?

Opinion: Lies from the Trump administration aren't just insulting Renee Nicole Good's memory — they're insulting to our intelligence.

justice for renee niceole good sign
News

More than $1.5 million raised for Renee Good’s widow & kids after ICE killing

The family has received an outpouring of financial and moral support in less than 48 hours.

A sign at a vigil for Renee Good in Oakland, California
Opinion

Renee Good and the cost of being good

Being Good did not protect her, but abandoning goodness would dishonor her.

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion medication ban

Abortion rights protest

The Wyoming Supreme Court has struck down two laws prohibiting abortion, including the state's ban against abortion medication.

lev radin/Shutterstock
The Wyoming Supreme Court has struck down two laws prohibiting abortion, including the state's ban on abortion medication. Keep Reading →

Is there a link between autism and being transgender? Here's what the science says

Teen boy with rainbow infinity autism pin

Transgender and gender-diverse individuals are approximately three to six times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than cisgender people.

Shuttershock Creative
Correlation doesn't always equal causation, but that won't stop officials from trying to link being autistic to being transgender. Keep Reading →

Trump administration bans abortions through Department of Veterans Affairs

US Department of Veterans Affairs sign

The Trump administration has banned U.S. military veterans from receiving abortions by ordering the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate a near-total ban.

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
The Trump administration has banned U.S. military veterans from receiving abortions through the federal government’s health care system by ordering the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate a near-total ban. Keep Reading →

RFK Jr.'s HHS investigates Seattle Children's Hospital over youth gender-affirming care

Seattle Children's Hospital sign

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched an investigation into Seattle Children's Hospital for providing gender-affirming care to youth.

VDB Photos/Shuttershock.com
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched an investigation into Seattle Children's Hospital for providing gender-affirming care to youth. Keep Reading →

Chest binder vendors respond to 'absurd' FDA warning letter: 'Clearly discrimination'

Sports bra chest binder

The FDA warned companies selling chest binders to register their products as medical devices. Here's how they're responding.

Shuttershock Creative
In an already small market, companies that sell chest binders aren't going to let threats from Donald Trump's Food and Drug Administration stop them from serving their LGBTQ+ customers. Keep Reading →
