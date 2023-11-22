Scroll To Top
Law

Trans Woman Sues 'Christian' Company Over Denial of Coverage for Transition Care

Lillian Bernier Sues Christian Company
Image: Matty V clixpix

Turbocam's insurance plans exclude any coverage for this care, so Lillian Bernier is suing.

trudestress

A transgender worker who was denied insurance coverage for her transition procedures is suing her employer and its health care plan.

Lillian Bernier, represented by GLBTQ+ Legal Advocates and Defenders, filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire. It names her employer, Turbocam Inc., and Health Plans Inc. and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England, which jointly developed, administer, and operate Turbocam’s health benefits plan.

Bernier has worked as a machinist at Turbocam, based in Barrington, N.H., since 2019. She began to transition to living as female in October 2020 and began receiving medical treatment, according to the lawsuit. She was assigned male at birth but has known from an early age that she is female, the suit says. She has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria by her primary care physician and by her mental health counselor, and she legally changed her name to Lillian Bernier in February 2021.

“She has needed, and continues to need, hormone replacement therapy, counseling, and medically recommended surgeries to treat her gender dysphoria,” the suit notes. But her health insurance plan excludes coverage for this care, and she has paid out of pocket for some treatment while forgoing or delaying other procedures, according to the suit. Turbocam and its lawyers have told Bernier and her attorneys that the company will maintain the exclusion.

The exclusion, however, “violates federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex and disability, and New Hampshire state law prohibiting discrimination based on sex, gender identity, and disability,” says a GLAD press release.

GLAD initially filed the discrimination claim on Bernier’s behalf last December with the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission, a preliminary requirement to filing the lawsuit in court. The initial claim was cross-filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which issued Bernier a “right to sue” letter in October. New Hampshire then closed her case, leaving the lawsuit as the only path available to her.

Turbocam identifies itself as a Christian company. Its website states that its mission is “to honor God, create wealth for its employees, and support Christian service to God and to people.” The company manufactures parts for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems as well as the automotive and airline industries.

Responding to the New Hampshire and EEOC filing several months ago, attorney Jordan Pratt of First Liberty Institute, representing Turbocam, told The Boston Globe, “Turbocam sees Lillian and all employees as created in God’s image and is providing as much support as possible consistent with its mission, faith and the law.”

Pratt also told the Globe that employees “have the option of taking a substantial cash bonus that they can use to choose any health insurance or medical services they desire.” However, attorney Chris Erchull of GLAD said that was not enough to allow her to pay for other coverage.

“A company like Turbocam does not have a legally protected right to provide lesser benefits to transgender employees simply because of the owner’s religious belief,” Erchull added in the Globe article.

First Liberty usually represents clients that are part of the religious right. Turbocam referred The Advocate to First Liberty regarding the current suit, and we have requested comment but have yet to hear back.

“I’m proud of my work as a machinist at Turbocam,” Bernier said in the release. “Like everyone else I rely on the pay and health care coverage from my job to support myself and my family. Even though I pay into the employee health plan like everyone else, I have had to pay out of pocket for my health care in addition to that, which is a stress on me and my family. I’m just asking for fair coverage and to be treated the same as my coworkers.”

“Providing lesser health benefits to transgender workers is employment discrimination,” Erchull added in the release. “By maintaining a blanket exclusion of coverage for health care related to gender transition, Turbocam is trying to sidestep the law, which they would be unable to do were Harvard Pilgrim and HPI not facilitating the discrimination. Lillian has dedicated her time and energy to Turbocam, including working onsite throughout the COVID pandemic. She is simply asking to be treated with the same dignity, humanity, and fairness as other employees.”

The suit seeks a declaration that Turbocam and the health plan have committed illegal discrimination and an order for them to cease doing so. It also seeks punitive and compensatory damages plus attorneys’ fees and court costs.

From Your Site Articles
LawYahoo Feed
new hampshireturbocamtransgenderdiscriminationreligiongender-affirming carelillian bernierglbtq legal advocates & defenders
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio