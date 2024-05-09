Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Lesbian and bisexual women live shorter lives than straight women. Here's why

Shorter Life Expectancy for Lesbian Bisexual Women
Shutterstock

Lesbian and bisexual women have a staggeringly lower life expectancy compared to their straight peers, a new study found.

Lesbian and bisexual women are dying much younger than their straight peers, according to a new study.

During the survey, recently published in JAMA, Harvard researchers pulled from a previous study of women who worked as nurses and were born between 1945 and 1964, 90,833 of whom had disclosed their sexuality. Of those, 89,821 (98.9 percent) identified as heterosexual, 694 (0.8 percent) identified as lesbian, and 318 (0.4 percent) identified as bisexual.

When compared with heterosexual participants, LGB participants showed earlier mortality. Bisexual women had the shortest life expectancy, dying 37 percent sooner than heterosexual women. Lesbian women died 20 percent sooner, with LGB women overall dying 26 percent sooner than straight women.

This gap is due to existing "extensive health disparities," including "worse physical, mental, and behavioral health" among queer women in comparison to straight women. The report also noted that the disparity is heavily influenced by the social stigma that LGBTQ+ people face.

"Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) women have systematically worse physical, mental, and behavioral health than heterosexual women," it states. "These disparities are due to chronic and cumulative exposure to stressors (including interpersonal and structural stigma) that propagates and magnifies ill health throughout the life course, manifesting in disparities across a breadth of adverse health outcomes that tend to become more pronounced as individuals age."

Researchers expressed concern at the gap between bisexual women and their peers, noting that because bisexuality is "more concealable than lesbian orientation because many bisexual women have male partners, stressors related to disclosure or staying closeted may be more salient for bisexual women, who are less likely than lesbian women to disclose their identities to their social networks."

To combat these disparities, the report said that "screening and treatment referral for tobacco, alcohol, and other substance use need to be available without judgment." It also recommended health care practitioners undergo "mandatory, culturally informed training on caring for LGB patients.

"Health disparities for LGB women are consequences of structural and interpersonal marginalization, which are woven into the day-to-day lives of LGB women in ways that systematically undermine their access to health services and health-promoting behaviors," it states. "Given that biases in care based on sexual orientation occur at every point in the care continuum, clinicians and health care organizations at all levels, in every specialty, and for all ages have opportunities to intervene in ways that can reduce these disparities and contribute to better health outcomes."

From Your Site Articles
Yahoo FeedWomenHealth CareHealthLesbian
bisexualbisexual womenbisexualityharvardhealthhealth carehealth disparitiesjamalesbianslife expectancystraight womenwomen
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio