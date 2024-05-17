Scroll To Top
Crime

A cop allegedly shot and killed his Lyft driver, claiming he was being kidnapped for a 'gay fraternity'

Atlanta Police Officer Koby Minor Shoots Kills Reginald Folks Lyft Gay Fraternity
Facebook @redd.hova; Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Koby Minor has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting 35-year-old Reginald Folks to death in his car.

A Georgia police officer has been arrested for the murder of a Lyft driver, who he claimed was kidnapping him for a "gay fraternity," according to authorities.

Koby Minor has been charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Wednesday night incident, which left driver Reginald Folks, 35, brutally shot to death in his car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local outlet WSB-TV.

The officer had requested a Lyft ride home from a colleague's house shortly after midnight, according to the records. Minor said that he grew suspicious when Folks began talking on the phone to someone else in a foreign language, and requested to be let out. As they were traveling on a highway, State Road 14, Folks did not comply and kept driving.

Minor then attempted to open the door, which was locked due to the car's movement. When Folks began to reach into the back seat of the car, Minor shot him in the head three times. He then broke a window and exited the car, flagging down a bystander who said in her witness statement that Minor claimed Folks was “in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit” him.

Minor surrendered to law enforcement upon their arrival, and has since resigned from his position at the Atlanta Police Department. He was already on leave following an incident in December, 2023 when he was arrested after crashing his car while possessing 20 unprescribed Xanax pills.

Marchelle Folks, Folk's mother, told local NBC affiliate WXIA that their family is "heartbroken" by the loss. She said that her son was training to become a professional wrestler, and that she is "very proud of the man he became."

"Everywhere I went, people met him and enjoyed him. He always ran into people that he knew,” she said. “He was a friendly guy, very social. Reggie was pretty much the life of the party.”

Folks trained at World Wrestling Alliance 4 in Atlanta. His coach, Thomas Ballester, told Atlanta News First that he was working as a Lyft driver to raise money for his wrestling career.

“A lot of little kids looked up to him. He was a role model,” Ballester said. “I just wish I would’ve told him I was proud of him more."

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedPoliceNews
aggravated assaultatlantaatlata police departmentgay fraternitygeorgiagun violencekidnappingkoby minorlaw enforcementlyftlyft drivermarchelle folksmurderpolice brutalityprofessional wrestlerprofessional wrestlingreginald folksride sharingshootingthomas ballester
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio