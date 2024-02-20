Scroll To Top
News

Alabama Supreme Court endangers IVF access by ruling frozen embryos are people

IVF Frozen Embryo tank microscope screen showing cells
Shutterstock

In a notable union of church and state, the Alabama Supreme Court cited Christian faith as reason to jeopardize access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Frozen embryos are people, the Alabama Supreme Court has ruled, jeopardizing fertility clinics and access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) throughout the state, and potentially the country.

The court ruled Friday that a wrongful death lawsuit could be filed under the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act against someone accused of accidentally dropping and destroying embryos from three couples at an Alabama clinic. The justices wrote that the act "applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

“It is not the role of this Court to craft a new limitation based on our own view of what is or is not wise public policy. That is especially true where, as here, the People of this State have adopted a Constitutional amendment directly aimed at stopping courts from excluding ‘unborn life’ from legal protection," the decision reads, referencing the 2018 ballot measure passed by Alabama voters that granted full personhood rights to fetuses.

The 2018 measure did not mention embryos, which have legally been treated as private property since the development of IVF treatment, which came after enacting Roe v. Wade in 1973. Alabama has enforced a total abortion ban, which prohibits the procedure at all stages of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest, since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, on the same unsound basis that a developing fetus is equivalent to a fully-formed baby.

IVF Frozen Embryo tank Shutterstock

During IVF, multiple embryos are created in case a pregnancy fails, with patients determining what happens to those left after a successful pregnancy, explained Dr. Paula Amato, president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Until the ruling, patients had the right to use, donate, or destroy their embryos without repercussion.

"In its medically and scientifically unfounded decision, the court held that a fertilized frozen egg in a fertility clinic freezer should be treated as the legal equivalent of an existent child or a fetus gestating in a womb," she said in a statement, continuing, "By insisting that these very different biological entities are legally equivalent, the best state-of-the-art fertility care will be made unavailable to the people of Alabama."

While the Alabama justices noted that the decision would impact IVF access, they said they were bound by Christian faith to rule as they did. Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote in an opinion attached to the ruling that the decision was made in "the theologically based view of the sanctity of life adopted by the People of Alabama."

"(1) God made every person in His image; (2) each person therefore has a value that far exceeds the ability of human beings to calculate; and (3) human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself," he wrote.

IVF microscope screen showing cellsShutterstock

Nearly 100,000 infants are born through IVF every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with approximately 2.3 percent of all infants born every year conceived using assisted reproductive technology (ART).

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) — lead sponsor of the Access to Family Building Act, which would protect access to IVF and ART services — again called on Congress to pass the bill and protect access to the services in a statement, affirming that "no one looking to start or grow their family, in any state, deserves to be criminalized."

“Since the Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade, our nation has seen a wave of Republican-led states enacting strict abortion bans to severely limit their residents’ right to access basic reproductive care, leaving many hopeful parents — and those of us who relied on IVF to start and grow our own families — worried about whether access to these important technologies could be next," she said. "The ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court — effectively labeling women who undergo IVF as criminals and our doctors as killers — proves that we were right to be worried."

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawReligionAlabamaFamilyChristianityYahoo FeedPoliticsHealth CareHealth
abortion rightsfertility treatmentroe v. wadeabortionabortion banaccess to family building actalabamaamerican society for reproductive medicineartassisted reproductive technologybodily autonomychief justicechristianityconstitutional amendmentembryosfertility carefrozen embryosin vitro fertilizationivfpaula amatopersonhood rightsreligionroe v wadeseparation of church and statestate supreme courttammy duckworthtom parkerlaw
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio