Anti-LGBTQ+ laws linked to higher rates of suicidal ideation in queer students: report

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws in schools are seemingly "negatively impacting the mental health of LGBTQ+ students," a new survey from the Trevor Project has found.



The survey, of 18,000 LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24 in the United States, found that attending schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies was associated with "poorer mental health and higher suicide risk" among LGBTQ+ youth. Of those enrolled in school, nearly a third (29 percent) reported attending a school with at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy. Queer youth ages 13 to 17 reported higher rates of attending a school with at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy (43 percent), compared to those ages 18 to 24 (16 percent).

Queer students attending a school with a high number of anti-LGBTQ+ policies reported higher rates of recent anxiety and depression (78 percent and 67 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (70 percent and 56 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (63 percent and 49 percent).

LGBTQ+ youth at schools with a high number of anti-LGBTQ+ policies also reported higher rates of seriously considering suicide in the past year (55 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (43 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (35 percent). Furthermore, they reported higher rates of attempting suicide in the past year (24 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (13 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (9 percent).

More than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 2023, and 80 were passed into law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Just over halfway through 2024, 527 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, with 44 passed into law. The majority target transgender children, with many restricting their bathroom usage.

The Trevor Project report stated that its findings "highlight the risk that anti-LGBTQ+ school policies may pose to LGBTQ+ students’ mental health."

"These findings have implications for teachers, school counselors, school staff, parents, and community members advocating for LGBTQ+ students in their local schools," it states, continuing, "[They also] highlight the need to tailor school policies and interventions to the developmental needs of students at every level of education: middle school, high school, and post-secondary."