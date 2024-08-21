Scroll To Top
Anti-LGBTQ+ laws linked to higher rates of suicidal ideation in queer students: report

Attending schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies is associated with "poorer mental health and higher suicide risk" among LGBTQ+ youth.

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws in schools are seemingly "negatively impacting the mental health of LGBTQ+ students," a new survey from the Trevor Project has found.

The survey, of 18,000 LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24 in the United States, found that attending schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies was associated with "poorer mental health and higher suicide risk" among LGBTQ+ youth. Of those enrolled in school, nearly a third (29 percent) reported attending a school with at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy. Queer youth ages 13 to 17 reported higher rates of attending a school with at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy (43 percent), compared to those ages 18 to 24 (16 percent).

Queer students attending a school with a high number of anti-LGBTQ+ policies reported higher rates of recent anxiety and depression (78 percent and 67 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (70 percent and 56 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (63 percent and 49 percent).

LGBTQ+ youth at schools with a high number of anti-LGBTQ+ policies also reported higher rates of seriously considering suicide in the past year (55 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (43 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (35 percent). Furthermore, they reported higher rates of attempting suicide in the past year (24 percent), compared to their LGBTQ+ peers at schools with fewer (13 percent) or no anti-LGBTQ+ policies (9 percent).

More than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 2023, and 80 were passed into law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Just over halfway through 2024, 527 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, with 44 passed into law. The majority target transgender children, with many restricting their bathroom usage.

The Trevor Project report stated that its findings "highlight the risk that anti-LGBTQ+ school policies may pose to LGBTQ+ students’ mental health."

"These findings have implications for teachers, school counselors, school staff, parents, and community members advocating for LGBTQ+ students in their local schools," it states, continuing, "[They also] highlight the need to tailor school policies and interventions to the developmental needs of students at every level of education: middle school, high school, and post-secondary."

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
