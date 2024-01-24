Scroll To Top
News

California judge blocks rule requiring police to disclose their gender identity

California Police Officer George Floyd Protesters Los Angeles City Hall Street Black Lives Matter Sign
Shutterstock

In response to a lawsuit, a Sacramento County judge temporarily stoped enforcement of a rule requiring law enforcement officers to report their gender identity.

Cwnewser

A California judge on Tuesday temporarily suspended a recently enacted rule mandating police officers to disclose their gender identity when they report traffic stops.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) and other law enforcement groups, challenging the requirement under the state’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The contested requirement, implemented by Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, was part of a broader initiative to gather detailed data on traffic stops. It required officers to classify their gender identity as cisgender, transgender, or nonbinary.

However, PORAC, with a membership of over 78,000, raised privacy concerns. The organization argued that the mandate infringed upon officers’ rights to privacy and autonomy in their identity. PORAC and the other groups argued there was a perceived inconsistency in privacy norms, contrasting with the protection afforded to students in schools, where teachers are not compelled to disclose a student’s gender identity to parents without the student’s consent.

“PORAC remains committed to protecting the rights of all our members to live as they wish, identify as they see fit, and to share that identity on their own terms,” the group’s president, Brian Marvel, said in a statement, according to the Chronicle.

David Mastagni, representing the police groups, contended that this requirement was at odds with California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, which aims to prevent discrimination based on gender, among other categories. PORAC expressed apprehensions that such a requirement could potentially discourage individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender from pursuing or continuing careers in law enforcement.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for March 19, which could extend the suspension of this requirement while the legal challenge is addressed. The Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015, was initially passed to collect and analyze data on police stops to identify and prevent racial and identity profiling. The addition of gender identity to this data collection, effective January 1, was a recent amendment to enhance the law’s scope in addressing discrimination concerns.

NewsLawGenderCaliforniaNonbinarySocietyYahoo FeedPoliceTransgender
gender identitylawcaliforniapoliceequalitytransgendernonbinarycisgendersacramentonewssocietylgbtq
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio