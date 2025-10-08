Scroll To Top
Utah sports commission drops challenge to trans sports ban

Utah celebrates transgender sports exclusion as challenges head to the Supreme Court.

A case brought by the Utah High School Activities Association and two athletes was voluntarily dismissed.

The Utah High School Activities Association and two athletes have dropped a challenge to Utah’s trans sports ban.

Republican House Speaker Mike Schultz in the Beehive State celebrated the victory against transgender children.

“Big news for Utah!! HB 11 ‘Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities,’ which we passed in 2022, is now fully in effect as the law in Utah. Biological males will no longer be able to compete in girls' sports, the Athletic Eligibility Commission will be dissolved, and eligibility for girls' sports will once again be based on sex at birth,” he posted on X.

“The Utah Legislature led the way on this issue nearly 4 years ago - it wasn’t easy but it was the right thing to do. A huge shoutout and thanks to former Rep. [Kera Birkeland] for her leadership and determination to see this over the finish line. This is a major win for fairness, safety, and the preservation of women's sports in Utah.”

The sports association and families challenged the law in 2022. A preliminary injunction blocking the law was put in place shortly after that, largely because a parent had tried to enforce the law accusing a female athlete of being transgender, but she turned out to be cisgender. That injunction still empowered the sports commission to determine if athletes were eligible to compete.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed the legislation when it first passed but lawmakers overrode that decision. But of note, Cox has since softened his defense of transgender students, signing laws that restrict dorm access for trans students and access to gender-affirming care for minors.

The U.S. Supreme Court in July agreed that in this term it will hear two challenges to laws in other states that bar transgender students from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

educationspencer coxutahyouthkera birkelandmike schultzschool sportsschoolssportstrans sports bantransgenderUtah
